Canada Swimming 2022 World Championships Trials: Preview, Schedule and Stars to watch

A plethora of Olympic medallists, including golden girl Maggie Mac Neil, will be headlining the Canada Swimming 2022 World Championships Trials.

An impressive 552 swimmers will lock horns from 5-10 April in Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria.

Canada were something of a surprise package at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, securing six medals.

With the COVID-delayed Games only taking place eight months ago, the North American nation is hoping to build upon that medal count for the World Championships, which take place in Budapest from 18 June - 3 July.

Below we take a closer look at the swimmers to watch out for, the event schedule and how to follow the action.

Maggie Mac Neil en route to 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Stars to watch

All eyes will be on Margaret 'Maggie' Mac Neil, the reigning 100 butterfly Olympic and world champion who is expected to dominate her signature event.

She is also entered for the 50 back and 100 free.

“I’ve done something great once and I want to prove that I can do it again,” Mac Neil told Swimming Canada.

“I’m just going to go and hopefully swim as close to my best times as possible. This year I haven’t really done a lot of long-course swimming. I’ve been really excited about switching from short course to long course and getting to see what I can do this summer.”

Versatile Kylie Masse, who won 100 and 200 backstroke silver at Tokyo 2020, has a lung-busting schedule that includes the 50, 100 and 200 back, 50 fly, and 100 free.

Elsewhere, rejuvenated Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak will compete in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly, while Taylor Ruck has entered the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

Canada are in red-hot form across the board, having won 15 medals in what was the nation's most successful world short-course championships ever, in Abu Dhabi last December.

Other athletes to keep an eye out for include Sydney Pickrem, Kayla Sanchez, Katerine Savard, Rebecca Smith, and emerging stars Josh Liendo, Summer McIntosh and Tessa Cieplucha.

Click here to see the full entry list.

Schedule

The event takes place at Victoria’s Saanich Commonwealth Place from 5-10 April 2022.

5 April

Morning session – 12:00 ET

Evening session (finals) – 8:47 p.m. ET

6 April

Morning session – 13:15 ET

Evening session (finals) – 8:43 p.m. ET

7 April

Morning session – 11:15 ET

Evening session (finals) – 8:43 p.m. ET

8 April

Morning session – 11:00 ET

Evening session (finals) – 8:43 p.m. ET

9 April

Morning session – 12:15 ET,

Evening session (finals) – 8:44 p.m. ET

10 April

Morning session – 13:10 ET

Evening session (finals) – 8:47 p.m. ET

How to watch

Canadian fans can stream the action live on the CBC Sports website, as well as through the CBC Sports app.