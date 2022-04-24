Canada, Scotland, USA maintain perfect starts at World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022

Group B contenders Canada, Scotland, and the United States all sealed their second wins from two matches at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022 on Sunday (24 April).

First up on the ice in Geneva, Switzerland, on Day two were Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant.

The Beijing 2022 Olympians went down early to Spain in the first end, when a hit by Peterman went wrong and Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue opened with a steal of one.

But Canada settled their nerves with two points in the second end, before stealing four points in the next three ends before eventually closing out with an 8-2 win in the seventh.

Becca Hamilton was in inspired form as USA defeated Turkey 12-6.

Teaming up with brother and PyeongChang 2018 Olympic gold medallist Matt Hamilton, her draw for three in the third end ensured that the siblings took a 4-3 lead into the break.

A four-point draw in the fifth took USA out to 8-3, before Muhammed Ucan scored three points with a draw.

Becca Hamilton then produced another draw in the seventh end for four points, and their opponents conceded.

“We were really trying to hone in on the tracks and Matt was really helpful letting me know what I needed to throw to make the shot. It was a grind!" Becca Hamilton said after.

Scotland’s Eve Muirhead, who skipped Great Britain's women to gold at Beijing 2022, demonstrated her impressive skillset to beat Australia 9-4.

With the scores all tied up at the break 2-2, Muirhead, playing alongside Olympic silver medallist Bobby Lammie, played a take-out on their opponent's stone to open a 6-2 lead.

Tahli Gill replied for Australia with a score of two in the sixth end, but another take-out by Muirhead sealed win for the European powerhouse.

“We played pretty solid all game. We struggled a wee bit at the start, but once we figured out the ice it felt pretty comfortable. In the second half, you can see by the score that we controlled it. They played well to be fair to them, but we got better in the second half, and that’s the difference," Scotland’s Bobby Lammie said after.

Beijing 2022 Mixed gold medallist Stefania Constantini led Italy to a tight 7-5 win over Korea alongside new partner Sebastiano Arman.

That win gives the Italians puts daylight between themselves and their Group A rivals in the rankings, on three wins and no losses.

Both Finland and Japan both recorded their first wins of the event.

The Scandinavians thrashed New Zealand 11-1 in six ends, while Japan secured an 8-6 win over Switzerland.

Norway beat Denmark by 9-2, while Sweden beat Estonia 10-8.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship updated schedule (all time CEST, GMT+2):

Monday 25 April

10:00 - Session 7: EST v NZL; FIN v SUI; KOR v SWE; DEN v ITA; JPN v NOR

14:00 - Session 8: TUR v ENG; HUN v ESP; SCO v CAN; AUS v CZE; USA v GER

18:00 - Session 9: FIN v SWE; NZL v JPN; ITA v EST; NOR v KOR; SUI v DEN

Tuesday 26 April

10:00 - Session 10: HUN v CAN; ENG v USA; CZE v TUR; GER v SCO; ESP v AUS

14:00 - Session 11: NZL v DEN; SWE v ITA; SUI v NOR; EST v FIN; KOR v JPN

18:00 - Session 12: ENG v AUS; CAN v CZE; ESP v GER; TUR v HUN; SCO v USA

Wednesday 27 April

10:00 - Session 13: NOR v EST; KOR v FIN; DEN v JPN; NZL v SWE; ITA v SUI

14:00 - Session 14: GER v TUR; SCO v HUN; AUS v USA; ENG v CAN; CZE v ESP

18:00 - Session 15: JPN v FIN; SUI v NZL; EST v KOR; ITA v NOR; DEN v SWE

Thursday 28 April

10:00 - Session 16: USA v HUN; ESP v ENG; TUR v SCO; CZE v GER; AUS v CAN

14:00 - Session 17: SUI v KOR; EST v DEN; NOR v NZL; SWE v JPN; FIN v ITA

18:00 - Session 18: ESP v SCO; TUR v AUS; GER v ENG; CAN v USA; HUN v CZE

Friday 29 April

09:00 - Qualification Game A2 v B3 and Relegation Games

12:30 - Qualification Game B2 v A3

16:00 - Semi-final B1 v A2/B3

19:30 - Semi-final A1 v B2/A3

Saturday 30 April

10:00 - Bronze Medal Game

14:00 - Gold Medal Game