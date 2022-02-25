Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin on the keys to winning ice hockey gold at Beijing 2022

As a three-time Olympic gold medallist, Team Canada ice hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin knows a thing or two about delivering when it matters most.

In fact, such is her ability to score crucial late goals, that the 30-year-old has been dubbed ‘Captain Clutch' by the media and her teammates.

But coming off the back of a disappointing 2018 Winter Olympic Games, where favourites Canada had to settle for a silver medal, how did Poulin lead her team back to glory at Beijing 2022 earlier this month?

Team Canada on the front foot

Playing as a forward, scoring has always been the aim of the game for Poulin.

Alongside Olympic success, the Quebec-born native has also helped lead Team Canada to two World Championship titles, in 2012 and 2021.

However, as PyeongChang 2018 best highlights, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for her and the rest of Team Canada.

On the same page

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, Poulin outlined how they managed to bounce back from that gold medal match loss to Team USA at PyeongChang 2018 – and what made this year’s squad such a special one to be a part of.

“Every team is very unique to be honest, but this one was something special,” Poulin says.

“[In] 2018, obviously it was a tough one to lose that one, and we knew we had to change things, [with] our leadership group doing things differently. But to be honest everyone dialled it in.

“Everybody was just on the same page throughout the whole tournament.

“Everybody was happy to celebrate each other’s success.”

Prepared and resilient

As the Montreal star explains, Canada - like every other international ice hockey team – was forced to drastically adapt to the post-Covid-19 world.

And yet, with the team reporting several Covid cases just prior to Beijing 2022, Poulin suggests they were better prepared than most to overcome such an issue.

“It was different for the last two years, things were cancelled, [some] things we had to do on zoom, or with masks,” she adds.

“Two weeks before the Olympics, we were back from Christmas and obviously we had a couple of [Covid] cases.

“We had to practise with our masks on, we were ok with it, we know that’s what was needed.

“I think all the things that have happened over the last two years have made us ready for what would happen, this group is resilient and we showed it all.”

Going the extra mile

Poulin’s status as a sporting great was assured long before Beijing 2022.

She is arguably the most clutch female ice hockey player the sport has ever witnessed, having scored winners in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic gold medal matches for her country.

But how does she explain her innate ability to pull something remarkable out of the bag, right when her team needs it most?

“I think looking down to that [Canadian] logo, realising that people have been there before us, people that fade away for us to play there for our country.

“To be honest, at those moments there is stress. The night before there is a lot of nerves, you have trouble falling asleep,” Poulin admits.

“But when you get to the rink, you surround yourself with good people, you have fun, you enjoy the moment.

“There are so many times I tell myself that if you do an extra rep at the gym, or if you spend more time on the ice, it’s going to pay off one day.

“When it comes - the right moment - it’s pretty special and I feel very lucky to be honest.”

In the 2022 *Olympic gold medal match* against the US, a repeat of the 2018 final, the “right moment” arrived for Poulin.

She scored twice in Canada’s 3-2 victory, to reaffirm her status once again as Captain Clutch.