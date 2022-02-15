Canada outclass China to reach men's quarter-finals

In search of a record 10th Olympic men's ice hockey title, Canada outclassed China 7-2 on Tuesday (15 February) to reach the quarter-finals at Beijing 2022.

The victory sets up a more challenging quarter-final date with Sweden on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Slovakia dumped out PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Germany 4-0, Denmark edged Latvia 3-2, and Switzerland defeated Czech Republic 4-2 having lost all three games in the preliminary round.

Quarter-finals (all times local CST):

12:10 USA v Slovakia

14:00 ROC v Denmark

19:30 Finland v Switzerland

21:30 Sweden v Canada

Canada overcome early scare and indiscipline to reach quarter-finals

In a repeat on Sunday's preliminary round meeting, which Canada won 5-0, there was a scare for the favourites as Fu Jiang went through on goal with Matt Tomkins making the save.

A slash from Morgan Ellis on Fu meant a delayed penalty where China brought on the extra man and enjoyed possession and shots without opening the scoring.

When a Canadian stick finally touched the puck at 4:02, a penalty shot was awarded with Fu denied again by Tomkins.

That seemed to wake up the North American giants who were soon two in front thanks to two power play strikes from Jordan Weal.

Back came the hosts with a casual backhand from Jian An, better known as Cory Kane, halving the deficit at 15:32 after a giveaway from July's number one draft pick Owen Power.

China suffered a blow right on the buzzer when goaltender Jieruimi Shimisi, aka Jeremy Smith, went down with a leg injury and had to be carried off with Yongli Ouban replacing him for the second period.

Yongli was beaten twice by Adam Tambellini midway through the second period, the second from a penalty shot after he was hooked by Jieke Kailiaosi, aka Jake Chelios, as Canada finally took a grip on the game.

Eric O'Dell soon made it 5-1 before Ellis was sent to the box again for five minutes for elbowing.

China had a five-on-three when Tyler Wotherspoon joined Ellis in the box, and they capitalised as Jian scored his second with a minute to go in the period.

But late goals from Canada captain Eric Staal and Jack McBain completed a comfortable victory, although they will need to step up when they face Sweden on Wednesday.

For China, in their first Olympic ice hockey tournament, this is the end of the road although their two goals against Canada took their tally to four in a tournament where they were far from disgraced.

Canada outshot China 45-29 as Tomkins made 27 saves in the win.

With two goals and three assists, Tambellini was the standout player on the day. He said afterwards, "We're pretty happy. That was a good performance, a good game for our group. I really feel like we're making some good strides going into the quarter-finals.

"They put a strong fight these last two games and it was good for our group to push through and do a full 60 mins.”