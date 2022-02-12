Canada men’s hockey team Beijing 2022 schedule: 13 February, men’s ice hockey preliminary round group A

Canada men’s hockey is an institution. The nine-time gold medallists are seeking to regain the top prize at Beijing 2022 after performing below their lofty standards and finishing with the bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

However, that doesn’t mean Team Canada are underdogs or dark horses at Beijing 2022. Canada won the gold in last year’s Men's Ice Hockey World Championships in Latvia.

The team began their campaign in Group A with a 5-1 victory over Germany on 10 February. However, in the highly anticipated game against their southern neighbours the USA on 12 February, the Canadians came up short, losing 4-2 in a matchup many are anticipating will be repeated in the final.

Can Canada bounce back against hosts People's Republic of China on 13 February? All questions will be answered at 21.10 local time.

Canada men's hockey team schedule, 13 February

Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

21:10 - People’s Republic of Peopls's Republic of China vs Canada (Beijing time)

Where to watch Team Canada compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.