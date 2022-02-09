Canada men’s hockey team Beijing 2022 schedule: 10 February, men’s ice hockey preliminary round group A

Canada men’s hockey is an institution. The nine-time gold medallists are seeking to regain the top prize at Beijing 2022 after performing below their lofty standards and finishing with the bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

However, that doesn’t mean Team Canada are heading into the competition as underdogs or dark horses. Canada won the gold in last year’s Men's Ice Hockey World Championships in Latvia.

Team Canada will navigate Group A against Germany, USA and the hosts in a bid to qualify for the eliminations rounds. Will Canada go all the way and win gold number 10 on the ice in Beijing? Their journey begins here.

Canada men's hockey team schedule, 10 February

Men’s Preliminary Round - Group A

21:10 - Canada vs Germany (Beijing time)

