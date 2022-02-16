Canada’s Halfpipe qualifiers Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker - everything you need to know

While home nation favourite Ailing (Eileen) Gu is aiming to win a Freeski Olympic double at Friday’s Halfpipe final, two challengers from Canada will be looking to create their own piece of history.

Rachael Karker and Cassie Sharpe are two of the world’s best freestyle skiers.

In recent years, both have showcased their Halfpipe pedigree – and a Team Canada gold medal at Beijing 2022 is certainly not out of the question.

Sharpe, a 29-year-old from Calgary, has already done it once before, having clinched a historic Halfpipe gold medal in PyeongChang four years ago.

In what is still a very young Olympic Winter Games sport, with Freeski Halfpipe only being introduced at Sochi 2014, Sharpe now has the chance to make history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the event.

Battle of the teammates

However, in order to do so, she will have to get the better of her young teammate, whose form last year turned plenty of heads.

Former ballet dancer Karker is very much coming into her own as a Freestyle Skier, earning a superb silver medal at last year’s Halfpipe World Championships in Aspen, Colorado.

She added to this by taking bronze in Superpipe at the 2021 Winter X Games, two achievements that mark her out as a clear contender to both Sharpe, as well as competition favourite, Gu.

Cassie Sharpe competing at the Dew Tour in Copper Mountain Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Canadians closing in on Gu

Gu already has a gold to her name from this Olympic Winter Games, after winning the Big Air event. While she is widely tipped to double her golden haul, her Canadian rivals cannot be written off just yet.

Last March, at the World Championships, Karker’s best Halfpipe run was just over a point shy of Gu’s competition winning score of 93.00.

Having laid down a Qualifying best of 94.25, all signs point to Karker being able to take the fight to the Chinese superstar on the biggest stage of all.

While Sharpe was missing from last year’s World Championships due to injury, she also had a successful start to 2021 by taking home a silver medal in the Winter X Games.

Predictably, Gu once again won gold for China, but the Canadian duo weren’t far away, flanking her on either side of the podium.

The silver medal was especially important for Sharpe, who hasn’t won a major title since 2019. The decorated Skier also underwent surgery for a torn ACL last February, and only got back into competition last December.

Reaching new heights

In the run-up to these Olympic Winter Games, Sharpe has been exploring her physical limits and deciding on what sort of run she’ll be able to lay down.

Can the 2018 gold medalist return to her explosive best? Only time will tell.

“The tricks are what they are,” says Sharpe. “For the most part, it’s amplitude that I use to try and set myself apart from the other girls.”

Nevertheless, she also explains how much having Karker in the team has pushed the pair to new heights.

“It’s been really fun ever since [Karker] joined the team,” Sharpe adds.

“I was always riding with the boys and I never really had a super close girlfriend to rip around with at the X Games and these high-level events, so it’s been really cool to feed off of each other and push each other.”

Karker is similarly relishing the prospect of competing alongside her compatriot in Beijing.

“I love having Cassie with me,” says Karker. “We’re both fighting for the top spot, we both want to win, but if I don’t win and I don’t feel like I should have won, then I want it to be Cassie, and vice versa.”

“There’s two of us, and we’d better take two of those spots on the podium.”