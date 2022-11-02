Team Canada at the FIFA World Cup: History, results, records, stats and top players

Canada’s legacy at the FIFA World Cup is far from extensive -- and deep in the past.

A country whose sporting history revolves around ice hockey and the winter catalogue, Canada's only trip to the world’s biggest soccer stage came in 1986 in Mexico. And led by some of that era's brightest stars, coach Tony Waiter’s gritty side failed to win a game or score a goal for their efforts.

It’s something current coach John Herdman aims to set right when Canada travel to Qatar in November.

Team Canada: Soccer World Cup history and results

Canada’s lone foray into the rarefied air of the FIFA World Cup finals was built on the back of an outstanding performance at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Led by the ambitious Waiters, former English national team goalkeeper, the Canadians reached the LA 1984 knockout rounds with a group-stage win over Cameroon and a draw against Iraq at Harvard Stadium in Boston. Unfortunately, they ran into eventual runners-up Brazil (with a soon-to-be World Cup winner Dunga in the side) in the quarterfinals.

After a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes, Canada lost out via shootout.

Tony Waiters, former Canada men's national soccer coach, during his playing days in England Picture by 2006 Getty Images

And while that Olympic jaunt didn’t produce any medals, it boosted Canada’s confidence for the 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign. Much-feared Mexico weren’t an issue in those preliminaries as they qualified directly as the host nation.

That Canadian team was built on a strong rearguard. They earned a tough away draw in Guatemala, a slim win in Honduras and another draw with Costa Rica. In their final CONCACAF (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifier, the Canadians beat Honduras again (2-1) to book their date with destiny – and the world’s best teams – at Mexico 1986.

The high point of the Canada’s first and only World Cup finals came in their first game in Leon.

They made a firm fighting fist of it against reigning European and Olympic champions France, complete with legends Michel Platini, Alain Giresse and Jean Tigana. Only a looping cross ten minutes from time dragged Canadian goalkeeper Paul Dolan off his line and allowed Jean-Pierre Papin to clean up from close range and force a 1-0 win for the French.

Canada against the USSR at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico Picture by 1986 Getty Images

Canada, with their confidence dented, were outplayed by an outstanding Soviet Union side (2-0) and suffered another 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary. They headed back north for home early with zero points from three goalless games.

And while they were three times beaten on their Mexican voyage, the proud Canadians were never disgraced.

Team Canada: Soccer World Cup records and stats

Canada’s records at the World Cup aren’t the kind you write home about.

Unable to get into a similar attacking rhythm that saw Date Mitchell score three goals in four Olympic games two years earlier, Canada’s scoring record of zero goals from three games in Mexico meant they finished dead-last out of the 24 participating nations (with a -5 goal difference).

But the Canadians proved they could fight on the world stage. And that was no small feat as the team was made up of a handful of professionals and a good number of semi-pro journeymen.

Their appearance in Mexico led directly to what was the country’s biggest moment in international soccer (until this year of 2022 and a first-place finish in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign for Qatar).

In 2000, a Canada team led by goalkeeper Pat Onstad and striker Paul Stalteri shocked the region’s powers Mexico and the United States (and invited teams Colombia, Peru and South Korea) to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup (that region’s biennial cup of nations).

Team Canada: Top players at soccer World Cups

Bob Lenarduzzi was 31 when he played in the 1986 World Cup. He's considered one of the country’s top all-time players and had six seasons in England at Reading FC before lining up in the old North American Soccer League with his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps (now of Major League Soccer) and the Tacoma Stars indoor side.

The commanding defender went on to coach the national team from 1993 to 1998.

On the other side of the pitch was Dale Mitchell. The striker, also of the NASL’s Whitecaps, failed to hit the net in Mexico but his crucial goals in qualifying helped make sure the Canadians got there.

Mitchell, who also went on to coach the national team, scored 19 goals in 55 caps for Canada.

Goalkeeper Paul Dolan, Branko Segota and forward Carl Valentine, were also standouts for that 1986 Canadian side -- one that opened the door for shining stars of today like Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin.

At the World Cup in Qatar, some 36 years since they last put a toe on the big stage, Canada will bring along a new breed looking to finish what was started all the way back in 1986.