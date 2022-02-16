Canada's Adam Tambellini expects "tough game" against Sweden in men's ice hockey quarterfinal at Beijing 2022

The Canadian men's ice hockey team have made it through to the quarterfinals at Beijing 2022 as they aim to extend their run of winning a medal in each of the last three Olympic Winter Games.

A loss against United States of America forced Canada to play in the playoff, but they have navigated their way through without issue.

Booking their place in the next round, Canada defeated the hosts, People's Republic of China, 7-2.

Securing victory

"We're pretty happy. That was a good performance, a good game for our group," Adam Tambellini told Olympics.com after the game. "I really feel like we're making some good strides going into the quarterfinals."

It was a fairly comfortable win, as two goals from Jordan Weal saw Canada take an early lead, while An Jian brought one back before the first period ended.

Tambellini then got two in the second period, which Eric O'Dell added to, before Jian got on the scoresheet again.

In the third period, goals from Eric Staal and Jack McBain made sure of Canada's progression.

"They put a strong fight these last two games and it was good for our group to push through and do a full 60 minutes," Tambellini adds.

A new group

With NHL players being unable to compete at Beijing 2022 due to how heavily COVID-19 has impacted the league, this is a fairly new group.

"I really like the way our group came round as the games went on," Tambellini says. "We've only played 4 games as a group, didn't have any exhibitions except for the one against USA and I really like how we've been building up to this point. Hopefully, we're going to hit our stride in the quarterfinals."

The lack of games together hasn't seemed an issue so far, as their defeat against USA was joined by convincing 5-1 and 5-0 wins against Germany and People's Republic of China respectively.

Kent Johnson Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The upcoming challenge

Sweden didn't have to participate in the playoffs, going straight to the quarterfinals after coming second in Group C.

The Europeans started the Games by defeating Latvia 3-2 and Slovakia 4-1 before taking a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland.

"They are all good players, they play a heavy game. They're skilled," Tambellini says ahead of their meeting. "I see a lot of these guys in my league back in Sweden. It's going to be a tough game, a tough matchup and we'll have to bring what we do best to get a win."

When can I watch Canada in action?

The quarterfinal against Sweden will be played on Wednesday 16 February at 21:30 Beijing time (08:30 ET).

Should Canada make it through, they will then play in the semifinal two days later, which will take place at 12:10 or 21:10.

The loser from that match will play in the bronze medal game on Saturday 19 February at 21:10, while the winner will play for gold the following day at 12:10.

Canada's women also have a big match, as they face USA in the gold medal match on Thursday 17 February at 12:10.