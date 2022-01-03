Calgary’s Snow Rodeo: Five things to know

The annual snowboard (slopestyle) and freeski (halfpipe) World Cup event known as the Snow Rodeo, which wrapped this weekend, brought a fair bit of heat to western Canada -- despite record-breaking temperatures nearing minus-20 degrees Celsius.

Japan’s teenage sensation Kokomo Murase won her first snowboard slopestyle gold while Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu, who recently graced the cover of Vogue, kept up the kind of form in the freeski halfpipe that has her well out in front of the chasing pack ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Alex Ferreira and Brendan Mackay keep fighting away in the men’s freeski halfpipe while 29-year-old slopestyle veteran – and 2018 Olympic snowboard big air champion – Sebastien Toutant made a late-in-the-day play for Team Canada inclusion at the upcoming Games with a first World Cup win in nearly two years.

No stopping pipe star Gu

Despite only arriving on the day of competition due to travel complications, Eileen Gu – the three-discipline American-born freeski triple-threat who competes for the People's Republic of China – roared to yet another World Cup victory.

“I'm super, super happy," said the 18-year-old reigning world champion and current runaway FIS world points leader after winning her third World Cup gold in a row and her second podium-topping performance in the space of three days in Calgary.

“I've been saying that the biggest thing for me is getting competition experience, especially with people like Rachael (Karker) or Cassie (Sharpe), who I look up to so much,” added Gu, who, after a tricky first run, dealt best with the swirling winds and plummeting temperatures to cement her place as the prohibitive favourite for freeski halfpipe gold in Beijing.

Gu scored a 92.80 to claim victory ahead of local favourite Rachael Karker (89.40) and Team USA's 17-year-old high flying star in the making Hanna Faulhaber (88.60).

With the final halfpipe competition of the 2021/22 World Cup season coming up next week in Mammoth Mountain, California, Gu has almost guaranteed herself a first crystal globe of her young career. And she should lift it just a few short weeks out from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Mackay, Ferreira in Beijing fave back-and-forth

On the men’s side of the freeski halfpipe, local Calgary-born hero Brendan Mackay also scooped his second straight World Cup crown on home snow with a high-octane winning run (93.40) that included an intricate pair of closing 1260s.

“It feels awesome,” the 24-year-old Mackay – also a 2020 X Games bronze medallist – said after winning. “It’s hard to describe, but I’m just so stoked to have put it down tonight. It felt great.

“I’ve skied this pipe for 15 years and it’s pretty often windy, so I’m pretty used to it," he added. "A lot of the time I don’t even feel it in the air, it’s more of just a mental battle, so I just turned up my music and tried to ignore it, and it worked out.”

As it’s been of late, the top-two on the men’s freeski halfpipe podium was a tight battle between the Canadian Mackay and his Team USA counterpart Alex Ferreira.

Ferreira, who won the recent Dew Tour event on Copper Mountain in Colorado, finished second in Calgary as the two (Ferreira and Mackay) battle for supremacy ahead of the Beijing Games. Trading wins on the last four World Cup stops seems to indicate there might just be medals in their future at the Olympic Games.

USA's Ferreira won silver in the halfpipe at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and is looking to go one step further this time out while Mackay, heading into his first Olympics, takes aim at a debut podium on the biggest stage of all in Beijing.

History for Japan’s Murase

Focus shifted from the halfpipe to the slopestyle course for the snowboard portion of competition, where Japan’s Kokomo Murase – who won a big air event in Chur, Switzerland in October – scooped her first-ever slopestyle World Cup gold with a sparkling winning run.

The 17-year-old Japanese rider, who made history in 2018 by throwing down a double-cork 1260 to become the youngest Winter X Games champion (13), cruised through the rail section in Calgary before unleashing a pair of peerless 720s to best the competition (her countrywoman Miyabi Onitsuka took silver and defending Snow Rodeo champion Laurie Blouin of Canada finished third).

“Today was really tough because I was really nervous before the competition,” said Murase who is hitting the kind of form that could make her a double podium threat in Beijing (slopestyle and big air). “But I’m so happy to win my first slopestyle World Cup.”

Canada’s Toutant battles into Beijing conversation

Veteran rider Sebastien Toutant, 29, pushed his way into the reckoning for Team Canada with an impressive gold-medal performance in Calgary in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

His two 1260s in the jump section were enough for a score of 86.86. That sealed his first World Cup win in almost two years – and right on time for consideration as Team Canada takes shape ahead of the Beijing Games, which begin on 4 February.

“It’s huge,” said Toutant, the reigning PyeongChang 2018 big air gold medal winner, after his important win, where he edged Norway’s Mons Roisland (silver) and USA’s Luke Winkelmann (bronze). “I needed a good result today. I definitely want to go back to the Olympics but I’ve been kinda sitting outside of that fourth spot for Canada, so I think I needed a top four to get back in the mix. Definitely winning this comp puts in me in a much better spot.”

Pre-Olympic events stack up

The Beijing hopefuls will have another chance to firm up their Olympic positions with another World Cup event, in the United States, coming fast on the heels of Calgary’s action-packed Snow Rodeo.

The tour stop at Mammoth Mountain in California, from 6 to 9 January, will see more slopestyle and halfpipe events contested.

After Mammoth Mountain only one snowboard slopestyle World Cup event remains before the Beijing Games – in Laax, Switzerland on 15 January.

The final pre-Beijing freeski slopestyle World Cup stop will take place on 16 January in Font Romeu, France.

Here’s the Beijing 2022 Freestyle Skiing Schedule

Here’s the Beijing 2022 Snowboard Schedule