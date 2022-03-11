Calderano crashes out to Geraldo at Singapore Smash 2022

There has been a shock in the table tennis world.
Brazil's world number three Hugo Calderano has crashed out of the WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022. Portugal's Joao Geraldo, currently ranked 62 in the world, defeated Calderano in the men's singles round of 64 on Friday (11 March), winning 3-2 in 41 minutes and 26 seconds..
The 26-year-old, who plays for German club TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen, dropped the first game to Calderano 12-10 before bouncing back emphatically 11-3 and 11-7 before Calderano leveled things up 12-10. Geraldo won the decider 11-7 to record the biggest shock at the first-ever Grand Smash.
From 11–20 March, the world's top players are competing in the Singapore Smash 2022, the first top-tier event on the World Table Tennis calendar since it replaced the old ITTF World Tour last year. A total of four Grand Smashes will be held every year in different cities.
The Grand Smash Singapore 2022 also features world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, and Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng.
WTT Singapore Smash 2022 Schedule
All times are Singapore Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and subject to change.
Saturday 12 March
13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 64, Men's Doubles round of 24
14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 64
18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 64, Mixed Doubles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 24
19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 64
Sunday 13 March
13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 24
14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32
18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16
19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32
Monday 14 March
13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles quarter-finals, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16
14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32
18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles quarter-finals, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16
19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32
Tuesday 15 March
13:30: Men's Singles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles quarter-finals
14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Mixed Doubles semi-final
18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Men's Doubles quarter-finals
19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Mixed Doubles semi-final
Wednesday 16 March
13:30: Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles semi-final
14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles semi-final
19:00: Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles final
Thursday 17 March
14:00 and 19:00: Men's and Women's Singles quarter-finals
Friday 18 March
19:00: Women's Singles semi-finals, Men's Doubles final
Saturday 19 March
19:00: Men's Singles semi-finals, Women's Doubles final
Sunday 20 March
19:00: Men's and Women's Singles finals
The competition will be lived stream on WTT's website and mobile app, subject to local broadcaster rights.