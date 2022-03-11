Calderano crashes out to Geraldo at Singapore Smash 2022

There has been a shock in the table tennis world.

Brazil's world number three Hugo Calderano has crashed out of the WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022. Portugal's Joao Geraldo, currently ranked 62 in the world, defeated Calderano in the men's singles round of 64 on Friday (11 March), winning 3-2 in 41 minutes and 26 seconds..

The 26-year-old, who plays for German club TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen, dropped the first game to Calderano 12-10 before bouncing back emphatically 11-3 and 11-7 before Calderano leveled things up 12-10. Geraldo won the decider 11-7 to record the biggest shock at the first-ever Grand Smash.

From 11–20 March, the world's top players are competing in the Singapore Smash 2022, the first top-tier event on the World Table Tennis calendar since it replaced the old ITTF World Tour last year. A total of four Grand Smashes will be held every year in different cities.

The Grand Smash Singapore 2022 also features world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, and Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng.

WTT Singapore Smash 2022 Schedule

All times are Singapore Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and subject to change.

Saturday 12 March

13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 64, Men's Doubles round of 24

14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 64

18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 64, Mixed Doubles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 24

19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 64

Sunday 13 March

13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 24

14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32

18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16

19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32

Monday 14 March

13:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles quarter-finals, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16

14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32

18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 32, Mixed Doubles quarter-finals, Men's and Women's Doubles round of 16

19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 32

Tuesday 15 March

13:30: Men's Singles round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles quarter-finals

14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Mixed Doubles semi-final

18:30: Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Men's Doubles quarter-finals

19:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles round of 16, Mixed Doubles semi-final

Wednesday 16 March

13:30: Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles semi-final

14:00 (Table 1): Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Men's and Women's Doubles semi-final

19:00: Men's and Women's Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles final

Thursday 17 March

14:00 and 19:00: Men's and Women's Singles quarter-finals

Friday 18 March

19:00: Women's Singles semi-finals, Men's Doubles final

Saturday 19 March

19:00: Men's Singles semi-finals, Women's Doubles final

Sunday 20 March

19:00: Men's and Women's Singles finals

The competition will be lived stream on WTT's website and mobile app, subject to local broadcaster rights.