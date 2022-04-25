How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the USA Swimming World Championship Trials 2022 - Schedule and preview

All eyes will be on Caeleb Dressel at the 2022 USA Swimming World Championships Trials.

The Florida native was one of the stars of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, with three individual gold medals, but he has yet to find his best form this year so far.

The Pro Swim Series highlighted the strength in depth the USA boasts, with Michael Andrew (men's 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly) and Shaine Casas (100m butterfly and 100m freestyle) the key challengers in Dressel’s favoured individual events.

However, Dressel tends to save his best form for when he needs it most, which will likely be at Trials where there are no second chances.

"We talk about the consistency in practice because sometimes when you're consistent in practice, you're not going to see the times at a swim meet until the very end," Team USA, and Dressel's long time coach Anthony Nesty told Olympics.com ahead of the event.

"He's in a good place physically. His strokes are a lot cleaner than they were at the Olympics. He was the fastest there but his efficiency and technique weren't where we wanted it to be. He had to relearn a couple of little things and it's all about the process. I think that's the most important thing. He has to feel that he's where he needs to be."

The USA will select only the top two finishers in each individual event at Trials for their World Championships team to compete in Budapest, June 17-July 3.

Below, we take a look at Dressel’s Trials schedule, April 26-30, at North Carolina’s Greensboro Aquatic Center, and how to watch him in action.

READ: 2022 U.S. Swimming World Championship Trials: Preview and schedule

Caeleb Dressel 2022 USA World Championships Trials schedule

Heats begin each day at 09:00 EDT (GMT-4) with finals starting at 18:00 EDT

Tuesday 26 April

100 Freestyle

Wednesday 27 April

200 Freestyle

50 Butterfly

Thursday 28 April

100 Butterfly

Saturday 30 April

50 Freestyle

How to watch Caeleb Dressel at the 2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials

All times in EDT (GMT-4), territorial restrictions may apply.

Tuesday 18:00 Olympic Channel | Stream Link

Wednesday 18:00 Olympic Channel | Stream Link

Thursday 18:00 Olympic Channel | Stream Link

Saturday 18:00 NBC | Stream Link