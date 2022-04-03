Caeleb Dressel triumphs on last day of Pro Swim Series San Antonio

After a weekend of near-misses, Caeleb Dressel finally has his win.

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist found himself on the top step of the podium on Saturday (2 August) at the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio, Texas, in the very last final of the meet.

And even then, victory in the men's 100m freestyle wasn't his alone – Serbia's Andrej Barna, representing the University of Louisville, touched home in the same time of 49.13 seconds.

In the women's 100 free, Claire Curzan added to her pair of Friday evening victories by breaking the pool record and beating Katie Ledecky.

Curzan's 53.68 was four-tenths ahead of runner-up Erika Brown, with Ledecky off the podium in fourth place.

The men's 200m individual medley final was a thriller as Shaine Casas, who just missed out on Tokyo 2020, clocking the fastest time in the world this year.

His 1:56.70 was a quarter of a second faster than France's Leon Marchand with Chase Kalisz pipping Michael Andrew to the last spot on the podium.

Other winners on Saturday were Sierra Schmidt in a Ledecky-less women's 1500m freestyle, Tommylee Camblong (men's 1500 free), Melanie Margalis (women's 200m IM), Rhyan White (women's 200 back), and Anze Erzen (men's 200m back).

USA Swimming will hold its World Championships trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, from 26–30 April.