The BWF World Tour Finals is the annual season-ending competition on the badminton calendar, featuring only the best players of the year. It was first organised in 2018 as the successor to the BWF Super Series Finals.

Held in December, the BWF World Tour Finals invites the top eight players and pairs on the World Tour rankings. Only specific events award qualifying points in a calendar year to enable players make the cut.

These events are divided into Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, Super 300 and Super 100, with the most points on offer in the Super 1000 tournaments.

The All England Open, Indonesia Open and China Open are the original Super 1000 events. However, the Malaysia Open has been upgraded from a Super 750 to a Super 1000 competition from 2023.

Players and pairs collect points throughout the year by participating in these events and the top eight from each category on the cut-off date are invited to the World Tour Finals.

The world badminton rankings and World Tour rankings are not the same. The World Tour rankings take into account only performances in a specific year and are reset at the end of each year.

At the World Tour Finals, competitions are held across five categories - men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.

The eight players and pairs are divided into two groups of four, starting with a round-robin format in the first stage. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals.

China’s Shi Yuqi was the first men’s singles champion at the BWF World Tour Finals held in 2018, while PV Sindhu from India clinched the maiden women’s singles title.

The Chinese duo of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen claimed the men’s doubles top prize during the inaugural edition staged in Guangzhou. Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan were crowned the women’s doubles champions while Wang Yilu and Huang Dongping from China won the mixed doubles event.

In the five editions held so far, China have been the most successful nation at the BWF World Tour Finals.

BWF World Tour Finals winners