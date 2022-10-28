BWF World Junior Championships 2022 badminton: Sankar Muthusamy makes semi-finals to ensure India a medal

Indian badminton player S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian ensured himself of at least a bronze medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 after reaching the men’s singles semi-finals in Santander, Spain on Friday

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, India’s highest-ranked junior men’s singles player at world No. 4, defeated China’s Hu Zhe An 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in the quarters to guarantee himself a podium finish. Both the losing semi-finalists win bronze medals at the junior world championships.

The Indian badminton player started the match well but lost the plot in the second game to allow his Chinese opponent a way into the match. Subramanian, however, was back at his best for the decider and wrapped up the match with ease.

Subramanian will next face Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the semi-finals.

Whatever the colour of his medal turns out to be, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian’s podium finish will be India’s 10th medal at the age-group tournament. Heading into the 2022 edition, India had won one gold, three silvers and five bronze medals, all in singles, in the tournament.

Sankar Muthusamy’s medal is also India’s first at the junior world championships since Lakshya Sen’s bronze in 2018. India’s only gold medal at the meet was won by Saina Nehwal in 2008.

The BWF World Junior Championships were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The junior championships conclude on October 30.