BWF World Junior Championships 2022 badminton: India's Sankar Muthusamy settles for silver medal

Indian badminton player S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian settled for a silver medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 after losing in the men’s singles final in Santander, Spain on Sunday

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian lost to Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan-lin 14-21, 20-22 in the title decider. It was India’s 10th medal – one gold, four silvers and five bronze – at the junior world championships. Saina Nehwal remains India’s only junior world champion, having clinched the women’s singles crown back in 2008.

This was also India’s first medal at the age-group meet after Lakshya Sen’s bronze in 2018.

Kuo Kuan-lin, who knocked out top seed Alex Lanier of France in the quarter-finals, started the match on the frontfoot.

The Chinese Taipei player’s aggressive approach and tendency to go for early winners caught Sankar Muthusamy, currently India’s highest-ranked junior men’s singles player at world No. 4, off guard early on and it was Kuo with a 11-8 lead heading into the first break of the match.

The Indian badminton player, however, looked more settled down after the break in play and responded well to draw level at 13-all. The momentum, however, fizzled out as a host of unforced errors from Sankar Muthusamy allowed Kuo Kuan-lin to win the first game comfortably.

The second game started on a similar note to the first with Kuo Kuan-lin’s powerful smashes pegging the 17-year-old Sankar Muthusamy back. The Indian badminton player then tried to engage his opponent in long rallies in a bid to wear his opponent down, but Kuo Kuan-lin hung on to take a 20-14 lead.

However, Sankar Muthusamy saved six championship points to put the Chinese Taipei teenager on shaky ground. With the score at 20-20, Kuo Kuan-lin managed a last flurry to seal the match and the world title.