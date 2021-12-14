BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu cruises into third round

India’s PV Sindhu opened her title defence in the women’s singles with a straight-games win over Slovakia’s Martina Repiska at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Tuesday.

Seeded sixth, the Indian badminton ace dominated the unseeded Slovak in the second round to win 21-7, 21-9 in just 24 minutes. PV Sindhu had gotten a bye in the first round.

The two-time Olympic medallist will next face the winner between Thailand’s world No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong and Belgium’s Lianne Tan.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, competing in his first badminton world championships, came out on top in a gruelling challenge against Japan’s world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto, beating him 22-20, 15-21, 21-18.

The 20-year-old Indian grinded it out in the first game but faltered in the second, unable to keep up physically. In the final game, however, Lakshya Sen stayed composed and took advantage of Nishimoto’s errors to win.

In the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chiraj Shetty, seeded eighth, also registered a close 27-25, 21-17 win against Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-hsuan from Chinese Taipei.

However, the pair of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh lost to Malaysian ninth seeds Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-8, 21-18 in the mixed doubles.