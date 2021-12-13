BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy fights back to make second round

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy bounced back from a game down to win his opening match in the men’s singles at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Monday.

Ranked No. 32, the Indian beat the current world No. 9 and eighth seed Angus NG Ka Long of Hong Kong in a seesaw battle that lasted 71 minutes. It was HS Prannoy’s second win over Angus in six clashes.

HS Prannoy lost the opening game but registered a fine comeback in the next two to prevail 13-21, 21-18, 21-19. The Indian badminton player will now face Malaysia’s Liew Daren in the second round.

Earlier, the men’s duo of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Chinese pair Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 21-15, 21-14 in 32 minutes.

Two mixed doubles pairs from India were also ousted in the first round.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan were dominated by Denmark’s Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow, losing 21-8, 21-4 while the Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar duo put up a fight before going down 22-20, 21-16 to Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann.

India, however, ended the day on a high after the men’s doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri 21-18, 21-17 in their opening contest.

On Tuesday, reigning world champion PV Sindhu will begin her title defence against Martina Repiska of Slovakia after receiving a bye in the first round.

Other Indian stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will also be in action.