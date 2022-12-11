Select your language
LIVE - BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2022: Finals day  - Yamaguchi Akane wins women's singles crown over Tai Tzu Ying

Live updates from the fifth day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday 11 December 2022.

Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.

Finals day involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles has arrived at Nimibutr Arena on Sunday, 11 December 2022.

All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.

14:00 - Yamaguchi wins 2nd Tour Finals

The reigning world champion capitalises on her third match point to sink Tai 21-18, 22-20.

While the score was close Yamaguchi - who last won the season-ender five years ago - was unmistakably in the driver's seat during the 46-minute contest.

The Japanese finishes the tour season having retained the world championship and catpuring All England.

13:00 - All good things come to an end

Finals day kicks off at Nimibutr Arena with the women's singles tie between the currrent and former world Nos. 1 Yamaguchi Akane and Tai Tzu Ying.

The two have matchd up evenly over their careers with Tai owning the slight edge 10-9.

