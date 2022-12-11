Live updates from the fifth day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday 11 December 2022.
Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.
Finals day involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles has arrived at Nimibutr Arena on Sunday, 11 December 2022.
Our daily preview and order of play can be found here.
Recap the first four days below:
Olympics.com will provide live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.
All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.
The reigning world champion capitalises on her third match point to sink Tai 21-18, 22-20.
While the score was close Yamaguchi - who last won the season-ender five years ago - was unmistakably in the driver's seat during the 46-minute contest.
The Japanese finishes the tour season having retained the world championship and catpuring All England.
Finals day kicks off at Nimibutr Arena with the women's singles tie between the currrent and former world Nos. 1 Yamaguchi Akane and Tai Tzu Ying.
The two have matchd up evenly over their careers with Tai owning the slight edge 10-9.
