BWF World Rankings: India’s PV Sindhu breaks into top five for first time in two years

Indian badminton ace and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu gained a place in the latest women’s singles BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday to displace arch-rival Carolina Marin of Spain in the fifth position.

PV Sindhu boasts a career-high ranking of world No. 2, attained back in 2017-18, but hasn’t broken into the top five since September 2019, just following her world championships title win that year.

The Indian shuttler won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this year but has been out of action since then because of an ankle injury. PV Sindhu is expected to return to the court in December, in time for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in Guangzhou, China.

London 2012 Olympic Saina Nehwal, meanwhile, dropped down a place and is currently ranked 33rd in the world badminton rankings. The veteran player, who to date is the only Indian women’s player to achieve the No. 1 ranking, has struggled for form over the past couple of years.

In the men’s singles standings, Lakshya Sen retained his career-best eighth position attained earlier this month and continued as the best-ranked Indian men’s singles player. Compatriot and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also retained his 11th spot.

The in-form HS Prannoy, who recently became world No. 1 in the BWF World Tour 2022 Rankings, continued his surge up the world rankings as well and is now placed 12th after gaining a spot.

Among the other Indian gainers in the list were the men's doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who moved up two places to 19th and broke into the top 20 for the first time as a team.

The women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, up four places to 27th, and mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, 29th after gaining two spots, also achieved new career-high rankings.

The young team of Jolly and Gopichand are now just three spots behind Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, India’s best-ranked women’s doubles team at 24th.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy remained India’s top men’s doubles pair after retaining their eighth spot.