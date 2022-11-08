BWF World Rankings: India’s Lakshya Sen moves up to career-best sixth

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen rose two spots in the latest BWF World Rankings to be at career-best sixth position in the latest men’s singles standings.

Lakshya Sen broke into the top 10 earlier this year after winning the India Open BWF Super 500 tournament in January and a silver at the All England Open BWF Super 1000 tournament in March.

The 21-year-old Sen also won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August but later decided to end his 2022 early after being diagnosed with a throat infection.

Kidambi Srikanth, who won the silver medal at the world badminton championships last year, and an in-form HS Prannoy, were the next-best Indian players in the men’s singles rankings released on Tuesday. Both Srikanth and Prannoy held on to their world No. 11 and No. 12 rankings, respectively.

In women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, despite being out of action since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, remained fifth in the women’s singles with other players dropping down in world rankings.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and youngster Malvika Bansod are next best Indians in women’s singles rankings at world No. 32 and No. 35, respectively.

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who created history by becoming the first Indian doubles team to win a Super 750 tournament after winning the French Open 2022, climbed up a place to regain their career-best world No. 7 spot.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy remained at world No. 21 to be India’s top-ranked pair but Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are closing in after climbing five places to be world No. 23.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, have enjoyed a successful 2022 season, earning bronze at the Commonwealth Games and making the semi-finals of the All England Open.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar moved up two places to be world No. 28.