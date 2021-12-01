Busy freeski and snowboard week beckons

This week sees the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing World Cup kick into overdrive with the start of the USA-based portion of this year’s winter tour with the Big Air event, as well as moguls and aerials skiing action in Europe.

In all, six events (men’s and women’s) will get underway this week. Read on as Olympics.com gives you the lay of the land with the Beijing Winter Games approaching.

Three separate events at Steamboat and Copper Mountain (both in the state of Colorado) spark off the high-flying, and much-anticipated, USA legs of the 2021-22 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing World Cup seasons this weekend.

Crouch goes Big Air over Steamboat

First up, in Steamboat, Colorado, are a pair of Big Air contests (ski and snowboard both) running from 2 to 4 December.

American snowboarder Brock Crouch, in front of home fans for the first time this season, will be eager to pick up from the performance in Chur, Switzerland last month that saw him finish fourth and just off a podium crowded with PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Jonas Boesiger of Switzerland (gold), Finland’s Rene Rinnekangas (silver) and Sven Thorgren (bronze) of Sweden.

“Four years ago, I got a shot at trying to go to the Olympics and missed it by just what felt like one or two spots,” Crouch, the 22-year-old slopestyle specialist who was nearly killed in an avalanche earlier that same year, told Olympics.com in a recent interview. “So trying to go over to China and represent the US would be a huge goal of mine. To be an Olympian would be insane.”

Big Air snowboard prodigy Murase on song

On the women’s side, 16-year-old Japanese rider Kokomo Murase, who became the youngest-ever X Games winner when she was still just 13, is the one to watch after pulling off three outstanding jumps in Chur in October. She stood atop the podium flanked by 2018 Olympic Big Air champion Anna Gasser of Austria (second) and Canada’s Jasmine Baird.

I'm so excited to continue [in the winter season],” said Murase. “And I’m hoping to do my best with the Olympics [Beijing 2022] coming up."

On that same slope and ramp in Steamboat, 3-4 December will offer up the freeskiers hoping to book their places at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing from 4 to 20 February.

Svancer in pole position

Austria’s Matej Svancer won the first of two big air freeskiing events on this tour (also in Chur, Switzerland in October). Canada’s Teal Harle, fifth-place finisher at PyeongChang, was right behind him on the leaderboard and chased all the way by former Youth Olympic champion Birk Ruud of Norway.

The women’s freeski Big Air standings sees France’s outstanding Tess Ledeux on top of the table, followed by Swiss 2018 slopestyle gold-medallist Sarah Höfflin and Canada’s Elena Gaskell.

Meanwhile, at Copper Mountain, Colorado, from 3-4 December, the freeski halfpipe will see action for the first time this season.

Kingsbury to keep moguls crown?

While eyes will be trained on the skies over the wide-open American west, there are events on the European slopes as well with action heating up in this all-important Olympic year.

There’s a pair of events in Ruka, Finland where, on 4 December, the season’s first freestyle skiing moguls event will get underway.

The first of 15 moguls races on the tour, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury -- the undisputed King of Moguls and defending Olympic gold winner -- will be atop the list of favorites. So will Japan's Ikuma Horishima and Australian Matt Graham, who won silver in the discipline at the PyeongChang Olympic Games in 2018.

On the women’s side of the moguls course, 2018 Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France, Japan’s Anri Kawamura and Americans (USA) Hannah Soar and Kai Owens will be keen to follow through on their huge promise.

Peel, Burov chase aerials glory

Also in Ruka, from 2-3 December, the first freeski team aerials event of the season will take place under floodlights.

Australia, with a team that includes two-time world champiom Laura Peel alongside compatriot Danielle Scott, will be among the favourites on the women’s side -- while the USA field veteran flyer Ashley Caldwell, and Canada, Megan Thenault.

On the men’s side of the aerials, Russian Maxim Burov, coming off a season with six victories, is the top dog of a pack that also includes teammates Stanislav Nikitin and Pavel Krotov and Swiss riders Noe Roth, Pirmin Werner and Nicolas Gygax.

Justin Schoenfeld, Christopher Lillis and Eric Loughran are the brightest shining hopes for Team USA.