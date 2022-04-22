Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Der Klassiker: Watch live streaming of Bundesliga in India

Bayern Munich will look to seal the Bundesliga 2021-22 title when they host arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The match kicks off at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in India.

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund clash, also known as the Der Klassiker, is the biggest fixture in German football. Saturday’s match, however, will have special significance.

Currently top of the Bundesliga 2021-22 standings with 72 points from 30 matches, Bayern lead second-placed Dortmund by nine points heading into the Der Klassiker.

With each team having only four matches left to play this season, a win on Saturday will see Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern go 12 points clear of Dortmund and seal their 32nd Bundesliga title. It will also be the Bavarians’ 10th domestic title on the trot.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head

While even a win for Dortmund barely makes them title challengers, the Yellow Brigade will be eager to deny Bayern, their biggest domestic rivals, all three points on Saturday in order to delay their title celebrations.

The task, however, won’t be easy for Marco Rose’s Dortmund.

Bayern Munich hold a vastly superior head-to-head record over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, having won 66 of the 130 meetings compared to Dortmund’s 34. In fact, Bayern have won the past seven Der Klassikers against Dortmund, whose last win in the fixture came in the DFL Super Cup 2019-20 final.

On the other hand, no German team has managed to beat Bayern as many times as Dortmund have.

Saturday’s match will also see two of the most sought-after strikers in world football, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Dortmund’s Erling Haaland go up against each other.

Lewandowski is the top scorer in Bundesliga 2021-22 with 32 goals while Haaland, despite enduring an injury-prone season, is third on the list with 18 goals this season.

There are strong rumours about Haaland’s departure from Dortmund at the end of the season, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City being touted as the next destination. So, Saturday’s match could just be the last time there’s a Lewandowski vs Haaland duel on the Der Klassiker stage.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga 2021-22 live in India?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Bayern vs Dortmund will be available on SonyLIV.