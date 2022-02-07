Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds skip past USA with medal dream still alive in Beijing

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds have kept the dream of Olympic gold alive in the mixed doubles curling competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Friends since childhood, the British duo from Scotland ended the round robin duels with an 8-4 win over the USA's Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger.

They now face Norway's husband-and-wife double-act Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien who defeated them convincingly in the round robin stage.

It's a bffs vs. happy couple semi-final clash.

Nedregotten and Skaslien have pedigree, they're PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists, and handed GB a heavy 6-2 loss after Mouat and Dodds missed some big opportunities, but Mouat isn't worried:

"It was our best team performance of the week and exactly the way we want to go into the semi-finals,” he said after victory over the U.S.

"We put a lot of stones in good spots to put them under pressure. Our draw weight was on point which is exactly what you need in mixed doubles."

Dodds said they'd take confidence from the USA win into the semi-final against the Norwegians:

"We didn't play our best against them last night but we can take a lot of confidence from that [USA] performance," she said.

"It's going to be a battle out there. If we go out and play like we did there, that's all we can ask for. If you'd said at the start of the week we'd get through to the play-offs, I'd have taken that in a heartbeat."

Beijing 2022 Great Britain - Norway Curling Mixed Doubles semi-final preview

Statement victories over Sweden (9-5) and Canada (6-4) opened Great Britain's competition on a high but Switzerland brought them back down to earth beating them by a single point - 8-7 - in game 3.

GB then squeezed past Australia 9-8 and slid by the Czech Republic (8-3) before a loss to Italy (7-5) and a bare minimum victory over hosts China (6-5).

GB were then undone by Norway (6-2) but bounced back to down the USA.

But despite Norway's dominant win over the Brits they are far from invincible, they also lost three match-ups in the prelims and it's set up to be a fascinating semi-final.

The British team's many fans back home will be delighted with their latest win, Mouat has talked about 'curling mania' back home and how they're now "the cool people."

Mouat and Dodds have been friends since they were very young and are now one match from the Olympic podium.

Bruce Mouat's lucky hat: "It has super powers, apparently"

Mouat has been wearing a cap for the last few matches and thinks it may hold the key to their success.

“It’s a wee bit of a superstition,” the Scot told The Guardian.

“I didn’t play very well in the first three games and I was quite disappointed, so I put the hat on and it has got super powers, apparently.

“Potentially I play better with it on. Maybe it’s a vanity thing, my hair is all over the place. It just covers up a bad-hair day and people don’t worry about my hair, so I don’t worry about it.”

“The commentators were slagging me off for having quiffs and stuff in my hair," he continues.

"The next day we were playing and I put a hat on, and someone made a Twitter account with it. I just kept it going and I think there are more Twitter followers on that than my own account now.”

Mixed Curling semi-final schedule: Mouat/Dodds vs. Skaslien/Nedregotten

The semi-final happens on Monday 7 February at 8:05pm local time in Beijing.