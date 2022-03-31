Inaugural British Kabaddi League to start on April 9

A new kabaddi tournament, the British Kabaddi League, was launched in Wolverhampton, UK on Tuesday with eight teams set to participate in the month-long event, starting April 9.

Birmingham Bulls, Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Walsall Hunters, Leicester Warriors, London Lions, Edinburgh Eagles, Glasgow Unicorns and Manchester Raiders will fight for the inaugural crown.

The British Kabaddi League will conclude on May 10 with the matches to be played in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Wolverhampton.

The league has been established by the English Kabaddi Association and the Scottish Kabaddi Association. According to Inside the game website, the league is backed by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Business and Tourism Programme (BATP).

Despite being played in India for ages, kabaddi only shot into popularity in 2014 with the launch of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in India.

The BKL, however, also has plans to launch a women's league in 2023 and also expand the men’s league from eight to 12 franchises.

Kabaddi will not feature at the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. However, kabaddi has been a regular feature at the Asian Games since 1990.