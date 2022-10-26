Press release: Brisbane 2032 Legacy Planning Consultation Begins

Around 500 of Australia’s community and business leaders, sports stars, school leaders and Games representatives will come together in February at the Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum to shape the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Legacy Plan.

The Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum was announced today by the Premier of Queensland and Minister for the Olympics Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Board meeting on the Sunshine Coast, where Brisbane 2032 leaders explained how all Australians will have the opportunity to get involved in the legacy planning process.

Work has been underway since the host announcement to deliver a strategy for legacy planning. The Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum begins a broader community consultation phase to hear from a wide cross-section of the Australian community.

Queenslanders and Australians will be invited to have their say by sending a message about their hopes and dreams for 2032 and beyond to the delegates attending the forum. Each delegate will also be asked to engage their own communities prior to the event.

The Legacy Forum will invite Australia’s best, brightest and boldest minds to help develop a draft vision for the Brisbane 2032 Legacy Plan, giving life to the legacy aspirations outlined in the Response to the Future Host Questionnaire (the candidature).

The draft vision, draft themes and series of priorities developed at the Legacy Forum will then be released for public consultation for two months. From March to May 2023, children, adults, First Nations peoples, and sporting and community groups will be asked to provide their ideas on how the legacy plan can deliver lasting benefits to Brisbane, Queensland and Australia, leading up to, during and after the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Consultation will include an online hub, engagement activities and workshops that ensure people from every corner of the State and beyond can have their say.

The Brisbane 2032 Legacy Plan will define how we take advantage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games platform over a 10+10+ year period to drive economic, social, cultural and built environment opportunities that ensure lasting benefits before, during and after the Games.

A key focus of today’s Brisbane 2032 Board meeting will be a legacy planning workshop for Board members and senior leaders across all levels of Government, led by Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport, and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement Stirling Hinchliffe.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate were also invited to participate in the Board legacy workshop, acknowledging the critical roles the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast will play in the delivery of Brisbane 2032, and the subsequent potential for generating legacy opportunities in the regions.

The Board workshop is one of the first steps in the consultation process to define the vision, themes and objectives that will form part of the legacy plan.

The Board meeting follows a day of board members touring Olympic and Paralympic Games venues and local businesses on the Sunshine Coast where directors heard from local community members, First Nations peoples, local Olympian and Paralympians and industry representatives about their aspirations for Brisbane 2032.

The President and his fellow directors met with representatives from the Kabi Kabi and Jinibara peoples, the Sunshine Coast Council Legacy Plan Community Reference Group members, Brisbane 2032 venues managers, and key local industry leaders such as Walker Seafoods and Sunshine Coast Airport.

The Brisbane 2032 Board meeting on the Sunshine Coast is the first of many to be held in the regions, reflecting the new format of Olympic and Paralympic Games to be hosted across numerous cities and towns, broadening the opportunity for participation, economic growth and community engagement in the movement.

The next Brisbane 2032 Board meeting is expected to be held in March next year on the Gold Coast.

Information on how to participate in Brisbane 2032’s legacy planning will be available via www.qld.gov.au/about/brisbane2032

QUOTES FROM LEADERS OF THE BRISBANE 2032 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

Premier of Queensland and Minister for the Olympics, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP said:

“I’ve said from the beginning that all of Queensland should share the pride of hosting these Games. This is another way we are ensuring everyone can play their part. There are so many great ideas for this once-in-a-lifetime event. The Legacy framework ensures those ideas are harnessed and we set Queensland up, not just for the next 10 years, but the 10 years after that. There are many ways to join in: the Legacy Forum, an online hub and community and industry workshops. These Games belong to all of us. I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Australian Minister for Sport and Aged Care, the Hon. Anika Wells MP said:

“We are now entering a decade of major international sporting events to be hosted in Australia, culminating in the best of the best, the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. I encourage all Australians to take the opportunity to get your ideas on the table by participating in consultation for the Legacy Plan early next year and use the opportunity as a catalyst for driving our ambitions.”

Andrew Liveris AO, President of the Brisbane 2032 Board said:

“With an ambitious, clearly defined Legacy Plan, we can elevate our lifestyles and the health of our communities, across economic, social, emotional and physical aspects. In these early years of planning, the Organising Committee’s purpose is to enable these ambitions and drive positive impact through the prism of sport, ultimately unlocking the opportunity the Olympic and Paralympic Games present to enhance our lifestyle. It’s been a pleasure meeting with the local community and business leaders on the Sunshine Coast this week, understanding their aspirations for the Games. We look forward to bringing everyone together to harness our nation’s ideas into the one plan.”

Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Cr Adrian Schrinner said:

“South East Queensland’s mayors were the first to push for our region to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games because they recognised the incredible legacies that the world’s biggest sporting event could delivered. The Brisbane2032 Legacy Forum is a step in the right direction towards ensuring we don’t miss what is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Like the London Games legacy organisation continues to this day to deliver for the British people, Brisbane 2032 can be a catalyst to advance our region in areas like transport, housing and the environment for decades to come.”

Mayor of the Sunshine Coast, Cr Mark Jamieson said:

“We’ve enjoyed hosting the Board over the past two days, showing them the best of the Sunshine Coast. We’ve taken them to our premium sporting venues, shown them iconic beaches and green spaces, and also given them a literal taste of the local industry, including produce from Mooloolaba, which is home to Australia’s largest and most sustainable fishery. The Olympic and Paralympic Games give us an opportunity to put our regions’ industries on show in a way that’s never been done before, demonstrating that we have the expertise and capacity to produce goods and services at a global standard. We have an opportunity to develop a legacy-driven focus anchored in sustainability, connectivity and liveability for the Sunshine Coast and our neighbouring regions. I look forward to continuing our work with the Board and Games Delivery Partners along with our whole community as we come together to develop the Legacy Plan.”

Mayor of the Gold Coast, Cr Tom Tate said:

“The Gold Coast is living proof of the legacy benefits mega-sporting events can deliver after hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games. With the Gold Coast hosting a string of events during the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, we have already started our legacy planning including creating a 260-hectare community park (Greenheart) adjacent to the heavy rail line at Robina. We want this nature playground to be accessible for all South East Queensland residents via public transport. This is just one example of what we are doing as we maximise legacy opportunities in transport, community facilities, volunteering and sports training.’’

Australian Olympic Committee President, Mr Ian Chesterman said:

“We want as many Australians as possible participating in sport and benefiting from their involvement, and a well-defined legacy plan with athletes and sport at its heart will help us achieve that goal. Legacy can be enjoyed along a green and gold runway of events that will take us to the Opening Ceremony in 2032 and beyond. There are more than 30 major global sporting competitions coming to Australia along this runway and more are being added. A 10 years + 10 years legacy strategy is critical to ensuring proper investment in sport now will deliver us success in 2032 and for the decade beyond.”

Paralympics Australia President, Mr Jock O’Callaghan said:

“The Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games present a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Australian Paralympic Team on home soil and to support the development of a truly barrier-free society. We can use the next decade to ensure that by the time we reach 2032, we have created a more inclusive nation for people with disabilities, through education, sport, employment, transportation, accommodation and accessibility. Now is the time to plan how we break down social barriers, challenge stereotypes and transform attitudes within our community, so that beyond 2032 our country has the physical, financial and social constructs in place to celebrate people with disability, ultimately acknowledging that everyone holds value and deserves recognition.”

Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement, the Hon. Stirling Hinchliffe MP said:

“Now is the time for bold ideas. Our decade-long runway to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to inspire lasting legacy in the years before and beyond hosting the largest sporting event on the planet. The Brisbane 2032 Legacy Forum gives Australians and Queenslanders the mechanism to put forward their suggestions for harnessing the Games’ longer-term benefits for the ten years leading into and ten years after the games. Legacy comes in many forms and there will be much to consider. This is a unique chance to develop the big picture for Queensland and the nation in 2042, and a daring strategy for a Games-led transformation for current and future generations of Australians.”