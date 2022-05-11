Brazilian swimmer Bruno Fratus and the power of consistency: ‘I still have more to show’

Brazilian swimmer Bruno Fratus has made a name for himself as one of the greatest 50m freestyle swimmers of the last decade. And he did so with authenticity, bold statements and toughness.

Because of that, many people were surprised by his emotional celebration after he won his first-ever Olympic medal - a bronze in his third Olympic final - at age 32 during Tokyo 2020.

The winner of the race, Caeleb Dressel, told the Today Show that he was moved by Fratus’ reaction.

“I don’t think I ever smiled that big ever before in my life”, Fratus told the Olympics.com podcast, a few weeks from the start of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on 18 June.

In Tokyo, Fratus carried vivid memories of London 2012 – where he was 0.02 seconds away from the podium, and Rio 2016, where his home crowd expected a medal and he finished 6th.

“In Tokyo I had a little bit of that now or never feeling. If things hadn’t gone very well, I would be a former swimmer.

“That’s the difference a good race can make.”

Bruno Fratus: ‘We can be on top’

Fratus allowed himself to revel in the moment after Tokyo, but after the celebrations, he put his game face on and started thinking about a fourth Olympic appearance at Paris 2024.

“I had my cake, bread, burgers, beer and my wine. Then it was time to look like an athlete again,” he said.

The motivation to keep going came from the Tokyo race itself. Fratus believes that he could have set a much faster time than the 21.57 seconds that gave him bronze.

“It was a swim I could do on any given day of practice. That sent me the message that I still have more to show, and it’s a shorter cycle, three years, which makes a hell of a difference.”

This time around, Fratus is determined not to repeat the mistakes of overtraining he made after Rio 2016.

“It cost me my mental health back then, it almost cost me my shoulder.

“I’m 32 now. I can’t practice like a kid. So right now we’re trying to be a little smarter, so we can peak when it matters the most.

“If we clutch a perfect race on a good day, we can be on top. We can break the record.... And that made me keep going.”

When Fratus says ‘we’ he is talking about himself and his coach and wife Michelle Lenhardt, who shared the romance of of Tokyo 2020 together.

‘You have to live consistently’

Besides his achievements as a swimmer, it is the frankness Fratus shows in interviews that has made him stand out in his home country.

“I have absolutely no filter and I just say it the way it comes. I do believe authenticity is important. I don’t want people to think it’s just peaches and cream. I show the good, the bad and the ugly.”

According to Fratus, his toughness comes from the challenges he faced as a South American swimmer breaking into the elite of global swimming.

“I won’t forget where I come from because I’m now an Olympic medallist.

“I learned since a young age to overcome problems by having a mentality to get [where I want to go] with willpower, and to find a way, no matter what.”

Fratus’ idol is fellow Brazilian Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest F1 drivers ever, who died during a race in 1994 and became a national hero for always speaking his mind.

“That’s what dedication is, that’s what insistence is. Every day, in and out [of the pool], you have to live with a purpose. And that’s the power of consistency as well. Making three Olympic finals back to back, that’s being consistent. And you have to live consistently.”

Gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, silver medalist Florent Manaudou bronze medalist Bruno Fratus celebrate after the men's 50m Freestyle Final in Tokyo. Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Another showdown with Dressel and Manaudou?

In May, Fratus will compete in three events of the Mare Nostrum tour, as the defending champion. His main rivals in the 50m continue to be multiple Olympic medallists Caeleb Dressel (USA) and Florent Manaudou (France), who joined the Brazilian on the podium in Tokyo.

The youngest of the trio is Dressel, 25, while Manaudou is 31, a year younger than Fratus.

“They [Dressel and Manaudou] are two animals, extremely competitive and they give you no room.

“I love competing with these guys because I know that I’m giving my absolute best in the pool.”

The Fratus they will face now has had a weight lifted off of his shoulders, compared to the swimmer that competed in previous years.

“I established a goal when I was 11. I spent 21 years of my life pursuing something. So it does give you peace of mind when you finally achieve it.

“I felt before like there was something missing. I was really proud of my career, but you need the Olympic medal to seal the deal, you know? And now I feel like we’re just going for the cherry on top of the cake.”