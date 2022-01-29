Brad Hall: British bobsleigh hope

British bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall safely navigated through obstacles en route to Beijing 2022, which begins on 4 February, where he and his crew could challenge for a medal.

A year ago, everything seemed to be going wrong for Team Bobsleigh Brad, thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and a host of injuries.

Things could not be different this season, with Hall going into his second Olympic Winter Games buoyed by his best World Cup campaign in the driver seat.

“We’ve had a great season so far, and we’re hoping to carry that momentum into the Games,” Hall told Team GB.

“We’re at the business end of the season, and it’s now all about giving it everything we’ve got at the Olympics, knowing that we’ve got a realistic chance of coming home with a medal.”

Some medal-winning momentum

The 31-year-old Hall finished among the top five teams in the two-man and four-man bobsleigh on the overall World Cup rankings for this winter season.

Hall reached the podium three times in the two-man event opening his campaign with bronze before adding two silvers later in the season, finishing fifth on the overall rankings. He shared the sledge with brakemen Greg Cackett and Nick Gleeson.

In the four-man bobsleigh, Hall wrapped the World Cup season in overall fourth place after finishing as runners-up at three races.

“We said at the start of the season that we wanted to be competing with the best in the world on a consistent basis, and we’ve shown that we can do that,” Hall said.

“The boys have regularly been among the best starters in the world, too, and we’re heading to Beijing full of confidence.”

Hall and his crew will be sliding down the icy chute in Beijing 2022 looking to add to the five medals – gold, silver and three bronzes – Great Britain has won at the Olympic Winter Games since Chamonix 1924.

A bang and a crash

Hall bowed out of his maiden Olympics in PyeongChang 2018, finishing 12th place in the two-man bobsleigh with brakeman Joel Fearon and 17th in the four-man event with the crew of Gleeson, Fearon and Cackett.

The journey to reaching his second Winter Games has been similar to his high-speed ride down the icy chute: full of twists, turns and the odd crash.

The four-year Olympic cycle started with a bang, followed by a crash. Hall and Gleeson finished in a creditable fourth place at the 2019 World Championships – the best result by a British bobsleigh at the global showpiece in 53 years.

Shortly after the world championships, it was revealed that UK Sport would completely cut funding to the bobsleigh programme ahead of this year’s Olympic Winter Games. Hall and his team would have to find external funding to keep their dream alive.

They finished in a respectable seventh place in the four-man bobsleigh and 16th in the two-man competition at the 2020 Altenberg World Championships.

Their woes continued in the 2020/21 season ravished by COVID-19 and injuries resulting in training and competition disruptions. Hall placed 11th in the two-man bobsleigh at the 2021 World Championships but withdrew the four-man team on the second day of competition.

Then came the boom

Brad and the team hurtled back from two disappointing seasons opening their 2021/21 World Cup campaign with two podium places in Innsbruck – silver in the four-man and bronze in the two-man bobsleigh.

This winter Hall and his crew discovered their mojo, winning six of his eight World Cups during this campaign.

Hall and Cackett kicked off the season in style, winning the silver medal in the two-man bobsleigh test event in Yanqing in October 2021.

“Everyone knows that this year we are the ones to watch, and a lot of the nations are scared of what we can achieve because we’re another high performing team,” Hall told Team GB.

“We should be up there fighting for the podium positions once we have a clean stretch, and we’re looking really good going into the new season. The rest of my team are incredibly strong.”

The British team may be riding a wave of confidence but still face a daunting task in Beijing 2022, where the German contingent headed by two-time Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich pose the biggest threat.

However, Hall is battle-hardened after two challenging seasons and will be determined to finish the Olympic cycle on a high.

