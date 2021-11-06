Boxing: National champion Arundhati Choudhary seeks trial against Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain

Arundhati Choudhary, the reigning youth world and national champion, has put in a formal request to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, Ajay Singh, seeking a trial against Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

The BFI had ruled that only national champions would be allowed to take part in the Women's World Championship, to be held in Istanbul, Turkey in early December. However, a special dispensation was made in the case of Borgohain, as she won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020.

Choudhary, the national champion in the 70kg weight category thinks that she is in better form given that Borgohain has barely trained since coming back from the Olympics.

"I have one humble request that I want to put my candidature to represent India in my weight category," she wrote in her letter to BFI.

"Sir, in my weight category there is Lovlina Borgohain who had won a bronze medal in the Olympics. As you are aware that Lovlina is out of practice since then and if I am given an opportunity after trial, I have a real chance of winning a medal for India."

Choudhary also mentioned that the legendary Mary Kom also had to appear for a trial in the past. One must note that Mary Kom after winning an Olympic medal in London 2012 lost a selection trial for a place in the Indian contingent for the 2014 Commonwealth Games - that was supposed to be her first competition of some merit after the Olympics.

"Sir the very basic of sport is the concept of fair play and the need to keep proving oneself each and every time. Even Olympic gold medallists have to fight again to qualify to represent their country. Sir, I look for no favours. Just fair play. Whether Lovlina Borgohain or I or any other boxer qualifies after the trial we can at least sleep at night knowing that every one of the candidates got the best possible opportunity to make India proud," Choudhary stated in the letter.

The 20-year-old boxer has grown from strength to strength since 2016. She is a three-time winner of the Khelo India Competition, and more importantly won the World Youth Championship in Poland, earlier this year.

At the national championship that took place in October, she knocked out two opponents and won the other bouts in unanimous decisions.