Boxer Jamuna Boro eyeing Asian Games and CWG glory after claiming bronze at National Championships

Jamuna Boro has had a rollercoaster of a career. After winning bronze at the 2019 World Championship she found herself sidelined with a shoulder injury. She had to go under the knife and during her rehabilitation process, the country went into a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old announced her comeback to the sport as she won a bronze in the 54kg category at the recently concluded national championships.

"It feels great to be back in action after a long time, especially after recovering from my injury. I was happy about the way I was moving ahead throughout the tournament. I want to build on this bronze medal and prepare myself for future tournaments," she stated to the Indian Express.

"My rehabilitation process was done online by the physiotherapist provided by the boxing federation. I copied the protocol, did my exercises, and spoke to him through video calls. It was tough for me because of the lockdown, I had to do this all by myself and that is how I could recover,"

Growing up in Dekhiajuali, in the state of Assam, she had hardly any exposure to boxing. However, from an early age, she would be playing wushu, a martial-art sport, which instilled in her quick reflexes. In 2009, she joined one of the SAI (Sports Authority of India) facilities after a successful trial and started professional boxing training.

"Only after I took up boxing, I got to know more about the sport and about the senior boxers like Mary Kom, who is also a mother, Vijender Singh, Shiva Thapa who is also from Assam. They inspired me and gave me confidence that this sport would be better for me if I want to become a professional athlete."

Boro has set her sight firmly on Paris 2024 and is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill her Olympic dream.

"Our preparation for the Paris Olympics has already begun. I hope to do well during upcoming tournaments like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games. Winning in these tournaments is really important. Currently, my focus is only on 2024 and I am preparing myself accordingly so that I can compete at the next Olympics," she concluded.