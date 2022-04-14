Boston Marathon 2022: Honorary women’s team ready to mark 50th anniversary of first official women's division 

When Val Rogosheske took her place on the starting line of the Boston marathon 50 years ago she was in rarified company. One of only eight female entrants in a throng of men.

On Monday, she and seven other trailblazing women will run the 42.195km course through the streets of the most populous city in Massachusetts to mark the anniversary of the day that first eight-strong official women's field competed in the Boston Marathon in 1972.

Of course, this year they will not be alone. Some 14,000 other women will race alongside them, many of whom will have never heard about the struggle it took just to be allowed to run the marathon major.

The pioneers

In 1971, the Amateur Athletics Union lifted a ban on women competing in marathons, clearing the way for Rogosheske and her seven companions to run the 1972 race.

“It was the first year, and just the eight of us were there and huddled on that start line," Rogosheske, who is now 75, told CBS Boston in the lead-up to this year's race. "There was a real feeling of excitement.”

While these eight women were the first division officially allowed to run the marathon, they were not the first to have completed it.

All the way back in 1966, a woman named Bobbi Gibb - who had been refused entry to the race - jumped out of a forsythia bush near the starting line and joined the male runners disguised in the clothing of her brother. She finished the race in three hours, 21 minutes, and 40 seconds, beating most of the men's field.

In 1967, Kathrine Switzer registered for the marathon under the ambiguous pseudonym K.V. Switzer. As she began to run, the race manager grabbed at her, attempting to forcibly stop her from competing. The photo of that moment was listed by Life Magazine as one of the "100 Photographs That Changed The World."

It took six more years and one hell of a fight for women to be allowed to run in Boston. But when they did, Rogosheske was among that select group, finishing the race in just shy of four and a half hours.

"My time was 4:29," Rogosheske told Runner's World. "My goal was just to finish. It’s kind of crazy how that finish line has changed. Spectators were really close; my husband was right there at the finish.

"I was always a tomboy, but I had never thought of myself as an athlete, and I think, after that, I did."

Manuela Schär Picture by 2021 Getty Images

An honorary women's team to celebrate eight trailblazers

This year, on the 50th anniversary of that pioneering event, Rogosheske will be joined in the race by a select group of seven women who have all achieved great things in the sporting world in the years since.

Mary Ngugi is one of the eight, herself a vocal critic of domestic violence who was integral to the formation of the Women’s Athletic Alliance following the violent death of runner Agnes Tirop last year. Ngugi finished third in the 2021 Boston Marathon.

Manuela Schär, three-time winner of the Boston Marathon wheelchair race, and five-time Tokyo 2020 Paralympics medallist, also forms part of the group, as does Melissa Stockwell, a Paratriathlon bronze medallist who previously received the Purple Heart for her service with the U.S. Army in Iraq after she became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat.

The other four honorary women are footballers, Sarah Fuller and Kristine Lilly; Jocelyn Rivas - who in 2021 completed her 100th marathon having been told she would probably not be able to walk as a child, and Verna Volker, founder of Native Women Running, an organisation that encourages and supports Native female runners.

Claiming a place on the starting line

“I am so looking forward to returning to Boston this year with my daughters to celebrate 50 years of women being welcomed into the Marathon,” Rogosheske told baa.org, as she looked forward to returning to the marathon field 50 years after her first historic involvement in the race.

Nobody will be jumping out of bushes during next Monday's race and much of that is thanks to Rogosheske and women like her who have fought for the right to claim what is rightfully theirs.

As Rogosheske herself explained: “In 1972, the students at Wellesley yelled ‘Right on, sista!’ On the 25th anniversary the students looked like my daughters, and this year they could be my granddaughters! I celebrate the progress through the generations as women claim their places on the start line.”