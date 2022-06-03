India’s Sakshi Malik wins first international gold medal in five years at Bolat Turlykhanov wrestling meet

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik won her first international gold medal in almost five years at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022 wrestling tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Two-time Asian champion Divya Kakran and Mansi Ahlawat also bagged golds in the 68kg and 57kg categories, respectively. Pooja Sihag, meanwhile, settled for bronze in the 76kg to take India’s medals count at the meet to five - three gold and two bronze.

Greco-Roman wrestler Neeraj had won bronze in the 63kg weight division on Thursday.

Sakshi Malik, competing in the women’s 62kg category, pinned down former junior Asian champion Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in the final to clinch the gold.

Sakshi Malik had earlier blanked Irina Kuznetsova in the opening bout 10 - 0 via technical superiority before getting the better of Uzbekistan’s Rushana Abdirasulova 9 - 3. She then got a walkover from Mongolia’s Tserenchimed Sukhee in the round-robin.

Sakshi Malik, who recently made the cut for Commonwealth Games 2022, is on a comeback trail since missing out on a spot at Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist had last won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2017. Since then, Sakshi Malik won two bronze medals at the Asian championships, in 2020 and 2022.

Divya Kakran, in the women’s 68kg, was competing in the Nordic round system (each wrestler facing others in a round-robin format) as the field consisted of only four wrestlers.

Despite losing to Bolortungalag Zorigt of Mongolia 14 - 10 in her last match, wins against Albina Kairgeldinova of Kazakhstan and Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan of Mongolia were enough for the Indian to finish on top of the podium.

Mansi Ahlawat, who was in action in the women’s 57kg, won the gold medal without conceding a point in the championship.

Mansi defeated Emma Tissina of Kazakhstan 3-0 in the final after overcoming Laura Almaganbetova 10-0 in the semi-finals.

In her round-robin matches, Mansi Ahlawat was given a bye against Sumiya Erdenechimeg of Mongolia and had beaten Emma Tissina 6-0 to book a spot in the knockouts.

Pooja Sihag, meanwhile, settled for bronze in the 76kg after losing to eventual gold medallist Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Indian Greco Roman wrestler Harpreet Singh defeated Miras Barshylykov of Kazakhstan 6-3 in the qualifier but lost his quarter-final to Georgia’s Tornike Dzamashvili 5-1 to get eliminated.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg), Olympian Deepak Punia (86kg) and two-time Asian silver medallist Gourav Baliyan (79kg), will take the mat on Sunday.