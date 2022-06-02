Bolat Turlykhanov Cup wrestling: Neeraj opens India’s account with Greco Roman bronze

Indian wrestler Neeraj won the 63kg Greco Roman bronze medal on the opening day of the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup 2022 in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Neeraj, who came through the repechage rounds, pinned Ahmet Uyar of Turkey to win India’s first medal at the Ranking Series event in Almaty.

Two other Indian wrestlers, Arjun Halakuri and Satish, faltered in their bronze medal bouts.

Asian championships bronze medallist Arjun Halakuri went down to Aslamdzhon Azizov of Tajikistan by technical superiority in the 55kg contest.

Meanwhile, super heavyweight grappler Satish lost in the 130kg against Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali of Iran after the Indian was given three cautions. Satish had lost in the quarters but progressed through repechage.

There were four other Indian Greco Roman wrestlers in action at the Almaty meet on Thursday, but none could make the medal rounds.

Deepanshu (97kg) was pinned by local wrestler Olzhas Syrlybay in the repechage while Gyanender (60kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) lost in the qualification round.

Next up, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will take the mat on Friday in the women’s 62kg. The freestyle wrestlers will be in action from Saturday.