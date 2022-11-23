Bobsleigh World Cup Whistler: Can anyone challenge the dominance of German sliders this season?

Who are the German athletes leading the way in bobsleigh?

One man personifies German dominance in bobsleigh: Francesco Friedrich. The 32-year-old slider has four Olympic medals to his name and all of them are gold.

At PyeongChang 2018 he achieved a golden double, sliding to victory in both the two-man and four-man events. And when he repeated the feat at Beijing 2022, nobody in the world of winter sports was surprised.

Friedrich’s World Cup record is similarly dominant. Five overall combined titles include 44 wins in the two-man competition and 22 in the four-man. Add to that 11 World Championship titles split between two and four-man and you begin to get the full picture.

Friedrich is nothing short of a sporting phenomenon and arguably the greatest athlete in Winter Olympics history.

But the German team have more than one card up their sleeve when it comes to bobsleigh.

Laura Nolte took gold in the two-woman competition in Beijing and at seven years Friedrich’s junior has years ahead of her in the sport of bobsleigh.

The 24-year-old is an eight-time World Cup winner with four silver and two bronzes also on her resume. At Beijing 2022, she finished close to a second ahead of her nearest rival - another dominant German - Mariama Jamanka, who retired from the sport after the last Games.

Perhaps that’s one glimmer of hope for the rivals of this nation of perennial winners. However, while third place in Beijing went to the US team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, there was a familiar nation occupying fourth: the German duo of Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz.

While Friedrichs is the star name in both two-man and four-man bobsleigh, there’s no shortage of other German sliders ready to take his place should he decide to vacate the scene.

The silver medal in the Beijing 2022 two-man competition went to Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer. Lochner has five World Cup golds to his name in the two-man competition as well as a further nine in the four-man, and it’s not a stretch to say that if he had been born in any other era he may well have been a multiple Olympic gold medallist.

The bronze medal winner in Beijing, Christoph Hafer, was something of a surprise - other than, of course, the flag he competed under.