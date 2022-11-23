Bobsleigh World Cup Whistler: Can anyone challenge the dominance of German sliders this season?

With the bobsleigh World Cup season about to begin from 26-27 November in Whistler, Canada, Olympics.com looks at the dominance of a German team that secured seven of the 12 medals on offer at Beijing 2022.
The bobsleigh season kicks off this Saturday 26 November with a World Cup meet in Whistler, Canada. And while the best sliders from across the world will descend on the Vancouver 2010 Olympic venue, the Whistler Sliding Centre, one question will be on everyone’s mind: Can anyone stop the dominance of the German athletes?
The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 were a prime example of just how strong German athletes are when it comes to bobsleigh. Of the 12 medals on offer, seven were won by Germans.
The two-man competition saw a complete sweep of the medals, while the two-woman and four-man events saw Germans occupy the first and second steps of the podium. Only a USA 1-2 and Canadian bronze in the new Olympic monobob discipline could put any real dent in the German sliding juggernaut.
Rewind four years to PyeongChang 2018 and the picture was almost the same. With three events on the schedule, Germany took gold in all of them, while adding another silver in the four-man event. And while two of those medals were shared with teams from other nations (Canada’s joint gold in the two-man and Republic of Korea’s joint silver in the four-man), it’s clear to see that when it comes to Olympic titles the German teams are no experts in sharing.
One man personifies German dominance in bobsleigh: Francesco Friedrich. The 32-year-old slider has four Olympic medals to his name and all of them are gold.
At PyeongChang 2018 he achieved a golden double, sliding to victory in both the two-man and four-man events. And when he repeated the feat at Beijing 2022, nobody in the world of winter sports was surprised.
Friedrich’s World Cup record is similarly dominant. Five overall combined titles include 44 wins in the two-man competition and 22 in the four-man. Add to that 11 World Championship titles split between two and four-man and you begin to get the full picture.
Friedrich is nothing short of a sporting phenomenon and arguably the greatest athlete in Winter Olympics history.
But the German team have more than one card up their sleeve when it comes to bobsleigh.
Laura Nolte took gold in the two-woman competition in Beijing and at seven years Friedrich’s junior has years ahead of her in the sport of bobsleigh.
The 24-year-old is an eight-time World Cup winner with four silver and two bronzes also on her resume. At Beijing 2022, she finished close to a second ahead of her nearest rival - another dominant German - Mariama Jamanka, who retired from the sport after the last Games.
Perhaps that’s one glimmer of hope for the rivals of this nation of perennial winners. However, while third place in Beijing went to the US team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, there was a familiar nation occupying fourth: the German duo of Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz.
While Friedrichs is the star name in both two-man and four-man bobsleigh, there’s no shortage of other German sliders ready to take his place should he decide to vacate the scene.
The silver medal in the Beijing 2022 two-man competition went to Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer. Lochner has five World Cup golds to his name in the two-man competition as well as a further nine in the four-man, and it’s not a stretch to say that if he had been born in any other era he may well have been a multiple Olympic gold medallist.
The bronze medal winner in Beijing, Christoph Hafer, was something of a surprise - other than, of course, the flag he competed under.
The monobob was the sole bobsleigh competition at Beijing 2022 that was not won by Germany, and it’s a good starting point to analyse which athletes have a chance of ending this period of dominance by German teams.
The USA’s Kaillie Humphries took home the gold, having also won two-woman gold at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 while competing for Canada. At age 37, she may be entering the twilight of her career, but the five-time World Champion is as determined as ever heading into the new season.
One step below her on the Beijing 2022 monobob podium and third in the two-woman competition was compatriot Elana Meyers Taylor who has taken a break from competing after announcing that she is pregnant. She has, however, stated that she is planning to step back onto the ice later in the season.
Canada, hosts of the first World Cup event of the new season in Whistler, also have strength in depth when it comes to bobsleigh, with Christine De Bruin third in the women’s monobob and fifth in the two-woman competition in Beijing.
They can also count on Justin Kripps among their ranks, with the 2018 joint gold medallist in the two-man competition again showing his class with a bronze at Beijing 2022 that kept the fourth-placed German team led by Hafer off of the podium.
And Great Britain have also shown signs of growing strength in recent times, with Brad Hall piloting a team that came sixth in Beijing and won three of their six World Cup silvers in 2022. The Brits also triumphed in the recent North American Cup which took place earlier this month in the same venue as the upcoming World Cup meet.
