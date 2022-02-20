Bobsleigh women's monobob heat 4 - Featuring Kaillie Humphries - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights
Team USA's Kaillie Humphries wrote her name in bobsleigh history forever by winning the first-ever woman's monobob competition at Beijing 2022.
Picture by Getty Images
The USA's Kaillie Humphries set a blistering time to win the first-ever woman's monobob competition. The 36-year-old, who competed for Canada at the last three Olympic Winter Games, was in untouchable form, coming home in a time of 4:19.27.
This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).