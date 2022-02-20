Medals update: Bobsleigh legend Francesco Friedrich slides to second gold of Beijing 2022 in four-man final

The legend of German bobsleigh star Francesco Friedrich continues after a stunning performance saw him win his second bobsleigh title of Beijing 2022 and fourth in total at the Olympic Winter Games.

Friedrich, piloting a German sled alongside Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller, dominated the competition setting a blazing time of 3:54.30 to take the gold.

Compatriot Johannes Lochner made it a German 1-2 with his second silver of the Games, with Justin Kripps of Canada taking bronze.

Germany's Friedrich has 10 world titles to his name, seven in the two-man and three in the four-man competition. He took that form into the Olympic competition where he has cemented his place as one of the greatest practitioners of the sport the world has ever seen.

More to follow...