Bobsleigh at Beijing 2022: How to watch the best teams

There has been plenty of interest in the bobsleigh leading up to Beijing 2022 and that is only set to grow.

As of yet, there haven't been any medals awarded, but that will soon be changing - with the first coming on Monday 14 February.

In addition to the medals, there will also be some interesting stories around the competition to keep an eye on.

Bobsleigh Picture by Getty Images

Monobob

Cynthia Appiah (CAN) was ranked third in the world for the 2021/22 season in monobob, so will be hoping to translate that into a podium finish in Beijing - she will also be competing in the 2-woman.

This event has already seen its first heats and will continue to be contested until Monday 14 February, when heat 4 will be played out at 11:00 Beijing time to decide the medals.

2-man

Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain are only joined in representing Monaco at Beijing 2022 by alpine skier Arnaud Alessandria, so will be aiming to make their nation proud - having finished 19th at the same event in PyeongChang 2018.

Hunter Church will also be competing in the 2-man - as well as the 4-man - bobsleigh as part of Team USA.

This event will be decided on Tuesday 15 February at 21:50 local time, when heat 4 is played out to see who will win the medals.

Rudy Rinaldi Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2-woman

Belgium's Sara Aerts has already shown that she can compete at Olympic level in both the Summer and Winter Games, having taken part in the heptathlon at London 2012 and 2-woman at PyeongChang 2018. She will now hope to get a first medal.

After three days without a bobsleigh medal, this event will be decided on Saturday 19 February at 21:30 local time.

4-man

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is competing at his second Olympics, having taken part in the 2-man and 4-man at PyeongChang 2018 and will be hoping to take Team USA to success.

Beijing 2022's bobsleigh competition will come to an end on Sunday 20 February when the 4-man is decided at 11:20 Beijing time.