Bobsleigh and skeleton athletes give facilities the thumbs up after successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 test event

As Beijing prepares for a historic Olympic Winter Games in less than 100 days, a series of test events in Beijing have given athletes a unique opportunity to see the facilities up close. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Following the IBSF Beijing 2022 test event that ended on 27 October, some of the top German bobsleigh and skeleton athletes spoke about the quality of the facilities where the Olympic sliding competitions will take place in February.

PyeongChang 2018 Olympic skeleton silver medallist, Jaqueline Lolling was effusive in her praise, speaking about how the National Sliding Centre brings the best out of athletes and provides "pure motivation and inspires you to compete at the highest level."

Her compatriot, legendary luger and four-time Olympic gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger expressed her delight at experiencing a brand new track after such a long and distinguished career on the circuit: "I might have seen all of them in my career. It's thrilling to see a new one now," she said.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a safe environment for all in attendance at the facilities. However, for 2018 Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich the main focus remains the competition itself. "It doesn't make sense to think about the measures, but instead use your energy to deliver a satisfying competition," he said, as "after all, we are preparing for the Olympic Games, not a regional event."

Athletes will need to be at their best when they compete in Beijing on a track that was described as a "challenging competition site that doesn't allow any mistakes" by German coach bobsleigh head coach Rene Spies, who also stated that the venue was "architecturally outstanding".

However, for those who triumph under the bright lights at Beijing 2022, the ultimate prize awaits: an Olympic gold medal.

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 take place from Friday 4 February to Sunday 20 February 2022.