Birk Ruud claims penultimate slopestyle points at Tignes after Saturday's weather cancellation

Birk Ruud emerged as the biggest winner at the penultimate freestyle skiing slopestyle World Cup of the season in Tignes, France, as he was awarded top points after high winds stopped play.

Norway's Beijing 2022 big air gold medallist went biggest in qualifying on Thursday 10 March and was rewarded when the final was cancelled on Saturday.

Ruud was awarded first place with an 88.50 score, Max Moffat was second on 87.25 and Sweden's Beijing slopestyle bronze medallist Jesper Tjader was third on 86.00.

Two skiers finished on 84.50 points in fourth place: Andri Ragettli and Mac Forehand.

Beijing 2022 slopestyle Olympic champion Alex Hall placed 14th, sharing a score of 81 with Thibault Magnin.

Ragettli came into this weekend's action on top of the World Cup standings after a win last week in Bakuriani, and managed to stay there despite Norway's Ruud claiming top points and leaping into second place.

But it's Ruud who tops the overall standings with just one slopestyle World Cup event left to come.

Over in the women's competition, there were high hopes of seeing French local hero Tess Ledeux secure a second World Cup win on home soil after her victory at Font Romeu but weather cancelled both Friday's qualifiers and Saturday's competition.

Ledeux was set to go head-to-head with stellar names like Switzerland's slopestyle reigning Olympic champ Mathilde Gremaud and Beijing 2022 history-maker from Estonia Kelly Sildaru.

Freeski superstar Eileen Gu was not in France to compete, but still holds a commanding lead at the top of the overall standings while Sildaru leads women's slopestyle with just one event left to come later this month.

Both the men's and women's final slopestyle World Cup happens at Silvaplana on 26 March.