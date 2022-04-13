Billie Jean King Cup tennis: India handed 3-0 loss by Japan in group opener

The Indian women’s tennis team began its campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I with a 3-0 loss against Japan in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Playing on the clay courts of MTA Tennis Academy, India’s Rutuja Bhosale ranked 477, was the first to go up in the tie against 229th ranked Yuki Naito. However, the Indian challenge soon fizzled out and went down 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

Up next was India’s highest-ranked women’s singles tennis player Ankita Raina (309) against 129th ranked Mai Hontama.

Despite being on the back foot, Ankita Raina tried hard and also saved seven break points in the first set to keep herself afloat. However, the top Indian singles player went down 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 48 minutes as India trailed 2-0 in the tie.

In the absence of Sania Mirza in doubles, the team mantle fell upon Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia against the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

The Indian pair, however, was served India’s second bagel of the day and went down 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes as India lost the tie 3-0.

On Wednesday, the Indian women’s tennis team will face another strong team in China which has the likes of Qinwen Zheng (singles-71), Qiang Wang (singles-97) and Lin Zhu (singles-106) in its team.

India will take on Indonesia, South Korea and New Zealand for the remaining of their Group I matches in the following days.

The teams finishing in the top two of Group I will be promoted to the play-offs while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will be relegated to next year’s Group II zone.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is a world team championship for women’s tennis.

Last season, Sania Mirza, who was unbeaten in the group stages, helped India qualify for their maiden World Group playoffs. India, however, lost to Latvia 3-1 in the playoff tie and dropped back to the group stages.