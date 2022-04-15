Billie Jean King Cup tennis: India beat Indonesia 2-1 in third tie

The Indian women’s tennis team registered its first win at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I, beating Indonesia 2-1 in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday.

Playing at the clay courts of the MTA Tennis Academy, India’s Rutuja Bhosale, ranked 477 in the world, took the court first for a singles match against world No. 857 Beatrice Gumulya.

Rutuja Bhosale faced a stiff challenge in the opening set but found her groove in the second to win the match 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes and put India ahead.

Next up, India’s top ranked women’s singles player, Ankita Raina cruised to a convincing victory over Aldila Sutjiadi.

The 319th ranked Ankita Raina had an almost-perfect opening set as she dropped only the second game and won the next five on the trot against the world No. 350 from Indonesia.

The Indian carried the momentum into the second set and wrapped up the match 6-1, 6-2 in 57 minutes.

For the final doubles rubber, Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti teamed up against Jessy Rompies and Aldila Sutjiadi.

The Indian duo gave a tough fight in the opening set and claimed the second set in the tiebreaker.

However, Riya-Sowjanya faltered In the decider and eventually lost 6-4, 7(9)-6(7), 2-6 in two hours 30 minutes.

With the 2-1 win, India picked up their first points of the competition. They now stand fourth in the points table with one win from three ties, having lost to Japan and China earlier.

Meanwhile, Japan and China, with three wins in as many ties, sit on top. South Korea are third with two wins and one loss.

Winless Indonesia and New Zealand are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Only the top two teams of Group I will be promoted to the play-offs while the fifth and sixth placed teams will be relegated to next year’s Group II zone.