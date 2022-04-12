Billie Jean King Cup tennis: Ankita Raina to lead India against Asian heavyweights

The Indian women’s tennis team will begin its campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I from Tuesday in Antalya, Turkey.

Led by India’s highest-ranked women’s singles tennis player Ankita Raina (319), India will take on five other teams - China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and New Zealand - for a place in the play-offs.

The matches will take place on the clay courts of MTA Tennis Academy over five days.

Sania Mirza, who was originally named in the Indian squad, will not play in the tournament. The Indian tennis ace was last in action at the Charleston Open in the United States, where she went down in the final on Sunday.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is a world team championship for women’s tennis. Singles and doubles matches are played.

The teams finishing in the top two of Group I will be promoted to the play-offs while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will be relegated to next year’s Group II zone.

The Indian women’s tennis team will, however, have their task cut out against the likes of Asian heavyweights Japan and China in the absence of Indian veteran Sania Mirza and the country’s second-highest singles player Karman Kaur Thandi, who pulled out due to a wrist injury.

Last season, Sania Mirza, who was unbeaten in the group stages, helped India qualify for their maiden World Group play-offs. India, however, lost to Latvia 3-1 in the playoff tie and dropped back to the group stages.

Sowjanya Bavisetti (singles-589) was included in the four-member team which also consists of Riya Bhatia (singles-463) and Rutuja Bhosale (singles-477).

China are the strongest of the six teams in the group based on rankings. Although Shuai Zhang (singles-41) will not be competing, Qinwen Zheng (singles-71), Qiang Wang (singles-97) and Lin Zhu (singles-106) make up a formidable team.

For Japan, Mai Hontama (singles-129) and Yuki Naito (singles-229) will be their top-ranked players in the absence of Naomi Osaka (singles-35) and Misaki Doi (singles-95).

Korea, meanwhile, will have Sujeong Jang (singles-145) and Na-Lae Han (singles-217) as their leading players.

Indonesia, with their highest-ranked player Aldila Sutjiadi (singles-350), and New Zealand, with Paige Hourigan (singles-462), will enter the competition as underdogs.

Indian tennis team for Billie Jean King Cup 2022

Squad: Ankita Raina, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia

Captain: Vishal Uppal (non-playing)

Coach: Shalini Thakur