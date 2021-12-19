Get to know big air world champ Oliwer Magnusson

With one big victory earlier this year in the big air event at the World Championships in Aspen, Colorado, Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson showed the world he'd be one to watch in the freestyle skiing competition at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"My goal is to become the world's greater skier," the 21-year-old states on his personal website.

Here are some facts about the up-and-coming star.

Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden takes a warm up run before competing in the men's big air freeski finals during Day 7 of the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championship on March 16, 2021 at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

He secured early qualification for Beijing 2022

Back in June 2021, Magnusson was confirmed as part of the Swedish Olympic Committee’s roster. He was one of 22 individuals and 12 teams already slated for the Games in Beijing, alongside fellow slopestyle and big air skiiers Jesper Tjader, Henrik Harlaut, Sven Thorgren and Niklas Mattsson.

That's going to be his second Olympic participation: when he was 17 he represented Sweden at PyeongChang, where he finished 18th in the slopestyle event.

Oliwer Magnusson at PyeongChang 2018, when he was just 17. Picture by 2018 Getty Images

A surprise world champion

Magnusson was not considered much of a contender at this year’s World Championships – until he won them.

The 20-year-old performed a switch 1800 tail grab to sneak ahead of Canadian Edouard Therriault in the second run for the title. The victory was his first in a senior international event.

“I’m feeling super nice,” Magnusson said at the time, “My first win on a big competition. I’m super stoked. I was really nervous. We had a hold there and I just wanted to drop and it worked out for me.”

Started skiing at an early age

Like many elite athletes, Magnusson got his start in the sport early. He says he started skiing at age 2. Born in Ostersund, Sweden, he grew up in a large family (he has two sisters and two brothers) an hour away from the ski resort at Åre.

“My parents brought me to the local ski slope and since then I´ve always loved skiing,” Magnusson writes on his official website. “At the age of 8, I found some jumps and rails in Åre. From the first time I knew that I loved freeskiing.”

Before making his international competitive debut, Magnusson started training at a freeski school in Malung. He quickly gained success, finishing second at the 2017 FIS Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships in slopestyle.

A sport fanatic

"I've always enjoyed all kind of sports," says the 21-year-old.

Aside from skiing, the Swede used to practise ice skating and bandy, a team winter sport similar to ice hockey and mainly played in northern Europe and Russia.

During the summer Magnusson also enjoys water skiing, playing golf, and learning new tricks on the rollerblades.