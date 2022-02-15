Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe after winning gold: “It’s a strong team feeling”

Biathlon star Johannes Thingnes Boe is having the Olympic Games of his dreams.

The Norwegian has won gold not once, not twice, but three times at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

On Tuesday (15 February), he raced with brother Tarjei, Sturla Holm Lægreid and Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen to take the men's 4x7.5km relay title ahead of France and ROC.

Boe told Olympics.com, "It's a strong team feeling, I've been with the team since 2011 and we travel the world together for so many months during the year so we have a lot of history together.

"Also with my brother and Sturla, the new guy coming up... we have a very strong team and we fought very hard for it."

Norway were seventh after the first leg but came through in a dramatic finish which ROC's last athlete Eduard Latypov will want to forget.

With his team seemingly bound for victory, Latypov missed with four of his five shots and slipped to third with Norway - thanks to Christiansen's clean shooting - and France moving ahead.

Boe, who has won now two relay titles and 10km sprint gold in Beijing to go with his 20km individual title at PyeongChang 2018, was thrilled with the ending for his team and for the viewing public.

"It's very exciting. This is why biathlon is so popular in Europe," said Boe. "For it to happen at the Olympic Games is a great advertisement for the sport."