Benjamin Cavet: my moguls mentality is just right for Beijing

Will the real Benjamin Cavet please stand up? There’s no doubting the French freestyle skier’s talent. But his finest moguls performances have come in fits and starts. His Olympic Winter Games career is a case in point. But Cavet says that his mentality, which has sometimes wavered, is on point for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Cavet finished 8th at Sochi 2014 but 25th at PyeongChang 2018, missing out on the finals. This was despite coming second in the 2017 World Championships and notching five World Cup podiums that year.

“I used Sochi to break out onto the world scene. I’m now going to use PyeongChang to come back even better,” he told Ski Chrono after the 2018 Games.

“The problem is technical, but above all it’s mental. I wasn’t in the right place.”

Cavet says he has drawn lessons from his two “opposite experiences”, which he intends to apply in Beijing.

Benjamin Cavet negotiates the moguls at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

So far so good. He qualified for the final runs in third place on Thursday 3 February, behind the almost untouchable Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada and Sweden’s Walter Wallberg.

This season’s form guide hadn’t been promising – Cavet has just one World Cup podium finish. He has also been held back by pain in his heel.

But he believes he is peaking in time for Beijing 2022, or “D Day” as he put it.

“Every time I was in pain, I was afraid it would get worse for the Games,” he explains.

“Now that I’m here, I can give everything, grit my teeth, and ski to the best of my ability. I’m arriving here in my best form of the season.

“I feel like I have every chance.”

He also said he’d put in some “unbelievable” training sessions before the qualification runs in Beijing.

Training appears to be key to Cavet’s mentality.

After Sochi he admitted his good result had come about because he’d managed to kick the habit of performing well in training, only to fall prey to doubts in competition.

Now, he says, “I’m thinking of the technical side, but also the mental aspect, of staying motivated when things get difficult.

“I have the feeling I have ticked all the right boxes and that I’m approaching these games in the right state of mind.

“My strategy for banishing doubt is to really be present at each training session, to listen to my coaches and to respect my objectives.”

Cavet is originally from Maidstone in the UK, but his father worked as a ski monitor in France. Rather than separating for months each winter, the family decided to move to France when Cavet was 10.

The youngster learned French chatting on the ski lifts. At 28, he is now a veteran in freestyle skiing terms.

“Now I know all the pistes. That allows me to be more relaxed and I know exactly what I have to do,” he told the International Ski Federation.

“When I look at the start lists, I realise I’m one of the oldest, but there’s no shortage of guys who I came through with who are still around, like Mikaël Kingsbury, Horishima Ikuma, or Matt Graham.”

Ah yes, Kingsbury.

Edgar Grospirion, winner of the first ever men’s moguls gold medal at Albertville 1992, is a friend of Cavet’s.

“Ben Cavet,” Grospiron told Ski Chrono, “has to become Kingsbury’s problem.”

When can I watch Benjamin Cavet at Beijing 2022?

The men's moguls finals start at 19:30 (03:30 PST) on Saturday 5 February.