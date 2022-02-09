Bengaluru Open tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni move into quarter-finals

Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni sailed into the quarter-finals of the Bengaluru Open 2022 men’s doubles event on Wednesday.

Ramanathan and Myneni, seeded third, defeated Japan’s Toshihide Matsui and Markos Kalovelonis of Greece 6-3, 6-3 in their opening round match. The Indian tennis duo will be up against Canada’s Steven Diez and Malek Jaziri of Tunisia in the quarter-finals.

Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, meanwhile, had to work hard to overcome Croatia’s Borna Gojo and Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-4, 6(2)-7(7), 10-8.

Raja and Nedunchezhiyan, who are the top seeds at the ATP Challenger event, will face Great Britain’s Jay Alexander Clarke and Australia’s Marc Polmans in the quarters.

Vishnu Vardhan-Sriram Balaji was the third Indian pair to progress to the next round on Wednesday.

Vardhan and Balaji, who made it to the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open, defeated Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans and Mathias Bourgue of France 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan received a walkover and set up a clash against Austria’s Alexander Erler Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on the top-seed Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who won the Bengaluru Open title in 2018, is the lone Indian to make it past the first round this year.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran had defeated Mathias Bourgue of France on Tuesday.