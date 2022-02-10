Bengaluru Open tennis: Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses to top seed Jiri Vesely in second round

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to top seed Jiri Vesely in the second round of the Bengaluru Open 2022 singles event on Thursday. With this loss, India’s single challenge at the ATP Challenger event came to an end.

Despite taking the first set, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked world No. 235, was knocked out after a 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 loss against the higher-ranked opponent from the Czech Republic.

Gunneswaran and Vesely started the match on equal footing and broke serves in the first two games. However, the Indian saved four of the five break points in the opening set to take an early lead in the match.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost steam in the next two sets as Vesely, who is world No. 123, dominated the proceedings to move into the quarter-finals.

In doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni were the only Indian pair to move into the semi-finals after getting a walkover from Canada’s Steven Diez and Malek Jaziri of Tunisia.

Ramanathan was one half of the men’s doubles team which won the Bengaluru Open’s last edition in 2020. Teamed up with Purav Raja, he defeated Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden in the final.

At Bengaluru Open 2022, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will face Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and Australia’s Marc Polmans in the semi-finals for a shot at the title.

The other three Indian pairs, including the top seeds Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, lost in their respective quarter-finals.

Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan could not match the intensity of Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans and went down 6-2, 6-1.

Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji, who made it to the semi-finals of the Maharashtra Open 2022, fought well but lost 4-6, 7(7)-6(2), 10-4 to Belgium’s Kimmer Coppejans and Mathias Bourgue of France in the super tie-breaker.

Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan, meanwhile, lost their quarter-finals to Austria’s Alexander Erler and Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva 6-4, 6-3.