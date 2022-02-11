Bengaluru Open tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni sail into doubles final

Indian doubles pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni sailed into the final of the Bengaluru Open 2022 men’s doubles event after defeating Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans of Australia in straight sets on Friday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, seeded third at the ATP Challenger event, won the semi-final match 6-4, 6-4 at the KSLTA court in Bangalore.

Despite trailing 1-4 in the first set, the Indian duo, who hit nine aces compared to their opponents’ one in the match, came back strongly to book a place in Saturday’s summit clash.

Both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni have won the Bengaluru Open title before.

While Saketh Myneni won the ATP Challenger event back in 2015 with Sanam Singh, Ramkumar Ramanathan is the defending champion, having won the title with Purav Raja in the last edition held in 2020.

The Indian pair will face the winner from the match between the French pair of Hugo Grenier-Alexandre Muller and second seeds Alexander Erler-Vit Kopriva in the title decider.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni had entered the semi-finals after receiving a walkover on Thursday. Earlier, they beat Japan’s Toshihide Matsui and Greece’s Markos Kalovelonis in the round of 16.

The other three Indian pairs - Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan, Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan - had lost in their respective quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to top seed Jiri Vesely in the round of 16. All other Indians had failed to make it past the first round.