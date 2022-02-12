Bengaluru Open tennis: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni win doubles title

The Indian team of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni won the Bengaluru Open 2022 men’s doubles title after defeating France’s Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller in the final on Saturday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni cruised to an easy 6-3, 6-2 win in the ATP Challenger tournament’s title decider at the KSLTA tennis court in Bengaluru. The match lasted just 47 minutes.

This was both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni’s second Bengaluru Open doubles title. Myneni had won the inaugural edition in 2015 with Sanam Singh while Ramanathan won the last edition, in 2019, with Purav Raja as partner.

The win also marked Ramkumar Ramanathan’s third title in 2022. He had earlier won the Adelaide Open and Maharashtra Open ATP events with Rohan Bopanna.

Up against Grenier and Muller, who had stunned Austria’s Alexander Erler and the Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva – the second seeds – in the semi-finals, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni made a good start. The Indians broke their opponents in the fourth game of the first set and rode the momentum to take a 1-0 lead.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni started the second game with the same tempo and broke the Frenchmen in the very first game. It was smooth sailing from there, as they proceeded to win it 6-2 and wrapped the match up in straight sets.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni had entered the tournament as the third seeds. They beat Japan’s Toshihide Matsui and Greece’s Markos Kalovelonis in the round of 16 before receiving a walkover in the quarters.

The Indian duo then brushed aside Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans of Australia in the semis to earn a spot in the summit clash.

The other three Indian pairs in fray - Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan, Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan - all lost in their respective quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted by top seed Jiri Vesely in the round of 16. All other Indians had failed to make it past the first round.