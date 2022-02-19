Bengaluru Open 2 tennis: Arjun Kadhe-Alexander Erler win men’s doubles title

Indian tennis player Arjun Kadhe and his Austrian partner Alexander Erler lifted the men’s doubles trophy at the Bengaluru Open 2 on Saturday.

Seeded first at the ATP Challenger tournament, Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler defeated the third seeded all-Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni 6-3, 6(4)-7(7), 10-7 in one hour and 25 minutes.

Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler began the final match in brilliant fashion. They broke the opponents twice to pocket the first set with ease.

The second set, however, saw Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni make a comeback. The Indian pair, who won the Bengaluru Open 1 earlier this month, put up a much improved performance and stretched the set till the tie-breaker.

The Ramkumar-Saketh duo broke the Indo-Austrian pair four times in the tie-breaker to level the score and force a super-tiebreaker.

Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler were trailing 5-2 in the decider but stepped up when it mattered to break the opponents thrice and seal the championship.

In the men’s singles, top seeded Australian Aleksandar Vukic will be up against Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov for the title on Sunday.

No Indian made it past the second round in the singles.